eBay · 29 mins ago
Apple MacBook Pro i5 13.3" Laptop (2012)
from $289
free shipping

That's up to $51 off our mention from just a few days ago. Shop Now at eBay

  • 4GB RAM for $289 ($11 drop from a few days ago)
  • 8GB RAM for $349 ($51 drop from a few days ago)
  • 16GB RAM for $399 ($51 drop from a few days ago)
  • Sold by Certified Pre-Owned Outlet via eBay.
  • A 1-year Certified Pre-Owned Outlet warranty applies.
Features
  • Intel Core i5-3210M 2.5GHz Ivy Bridge dual-core CPU
  • 13.3" 1280x800 display
  • 500GB hard drive
  • DVD burner
  • Thunderbolt & USB 3.0
  • Mac OS X 10.15 (Catalina)
  • Model: MD101LL/A
