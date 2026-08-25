Best Buy has select MacBook Pro models on sale, including a 14" M5 Pro model at $2,299, down from $2,499. Higher-end configurations are also discounted, such as a 16" M5 Max model with 48GB of memory and 2TB of storage at $4,499, down from $4,999. Shop Now at Best Buy
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Published 17 min ago
B&H has discounted a wide range of 14" and 16" MacBook Pro configurations, with M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max chip options and savings on nearly every listing. We've pictured the 14" MacBook Pro with M5 chip, 16GB of memory, and 1TB of storage, which is $1,699, down from $2,019. Shoppers can choose across storage sizes up to 4TB and memory configurations up to 64GB, with Space Black and Silver finishes and Nano-Texture Glass options on select models. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Apple M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max chip options
- 14" and 16" Liquid Retina XDR display sizes
- Storage configurations from 1TB up to 4TB SSD
- Unified memory options ranging from 16GB to 64GB
- Space Black and Silver finishes available
- Some models offer Nano-Texture Glass displays
Best Buy offers this Apple MacBook Pro M4 Pro 14" Laptop w/ 48GB & 2TBi, model no. MXE63LL/A, for $2,999. That's $900 off and the best price we could find. It pairs the M4 Pro chip with 48GB of memory and 2TB of storage. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Apple M4 Pro chip with integrated 20-core graphics
- 48GB of unified memory
- 2TB of solid-state storage
- 14" Liquid Retina XDR display at 3024 x 1964 resolution
- Space Black finish
- Built for Apple Intelligence
Best Buy's "50% Off or More" Sales Event covers thousands of items across electronics, gaming, and appliances. Highlights include large TVs, noise cancelling headphones, and monitors that are all highly-discounted. The sale includes open-box and refurbished tech alongside new products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes electronics, appliances, and gaming products
- Deals available on headphones, laptops, and gaming consoles
- Includes items from Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
- Includes new, open-box, and refurbished conditions
- Includes a Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones deal at $99.99
- Includes a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game deal at $29.99
The Google Pixel 11 comes with a $100 Best Buy gift card when you preorder — the 256GB phone costs $899, and the 512GB costs $1,019. Plus, you can get up to an extra $700 off with a qualifying trade-in. This unlocked phone works with major carriers including AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Google Fi, and Mint Mobile, and features a 6.3" display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, a 50-megapixel camera with 30x zoom, and a battery rated for over 30 hours of use. It ships for free. It's due to release on August 20. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 6.3" Actua display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection
- 50-megapixel rear camera with 30x Super Zoom
- 256GB of built-in storage and 12GB of RAM
- Google Tensor G6 chip with Titan M3 security chip
- Over 30 hours of battery life with faster wireless charging
- Compatible with AT&T, Mint Mobile, T-Mobile, Google Fi, and Verizon
Best Buy is offering discounts on open-box Apple products including AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watch, and more. Open-box items are customer returns that have been inspected and are available at a discount from their original retail price. My Best Buy members get free shipping. (It's free to join. Shipping is free for everyone over $35. Pickup may also be available.) Shop Now at Best Buy
You can take up to 95% off clearance, open-box, and refurbished items in the Best Buy Outlet today. Open-box appliances are discounted by up to 60%, TVs by up to 50%, and Android and Apple smartphones by up to 40% off. start at just $62, Most will ship for free, and some may also be available for pickup. Shop Now at Best Buy
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