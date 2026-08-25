Best Buy's Apple sale covers iPhones, MacBooks, and accessories in new, open-box, and refurbished condition. A pre-owned iPhone 13 is priced at $379.99, down from $399.99, while a pre-owned iPhone 12 runs as low as $179.99. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
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Adorama's clearance on Apple covers a handful of MacBooks and accessories at reduced prices. The Apple MacBook Pro 14" with the M3 Pro chip is $1,799, down from $2,499, while the MacBook Air 13.6" with the M3 chip drops to $1,549 from $2,099. Smaller accessories are discounted too, including the Apple Smart Keyboard for iPad at $79, down from $149. Shop Now at Adorama
- MacBook Pro 14" with M3 Pro chip, marked down from $2,499 to $1,799
- MacBook Air 13.6" with M2 chip, marked down from $1,699 to $1,199
- MacBook Air 13.6" with M3 chip, marked down from $2,099 to $1,549
- Apple Smart Keyboard for iPad, marked down from $149 to $79
- Apple Lightning to Digital AV Adapter, marked down from $54 to $44
Best Buy offers a range of Apple products starting at $699, covering Mac, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, and more. Trading in a qualifying device can lower the price further, and active My Best Buy Total members can get up to 2 years of AppleCare+ included on eligible purchases. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). We've pictured the Apple MacBook Air M5 15.3" Laptop (2026) for $1,399 ($100 savings). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes Mac, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, and Apple TV & HomePod products
- Qualified trade-in credit available toward a new Apple device purchase
- Up to 2 years of AppleCare+ included for active My Best Buy Total members on eligible purchases
- Geek Squad offers Apple-trained support and same-day services
Apple's refurbished Mac lineup spans everything from the $599 MacBook Neo ($100 less than a new one) up to iMac and MacBook Air models with M4 and M5 chips. A 15" MacBook Air with an M5 chip is $1,269, down from $1,499, and a 24" iMac with an M4 chip is also $1,269, down from $1,499. Every refurbished Mac is tested and certified by Apple and comes with a 1-year warranty. Shipping is free. Shop Now at Apple
- Includes MacBook Neo, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac mini, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro models
- Tested and certified by Apple with a 1-year warranty
- Prices start at $599.00 for a Refurbished MacBook Neo
- Refurbished 15" MacBook Air with M5 chip priced at $1,269.00, down from $1,499.00
- Refurbished 24" iMac with M4 chip available from $1,269.00
- Free delivery and returns
Best Buy has discounted a range of MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models, with savings from $100 to $500 off the regular price. A 15" MacBook Air with an M5 chip and 512GB of storage is $1,399, down from $1,499, while a 16" MacBook Pro with an M5 Max chip, 48GB of memory, and 2TB of storage is $4,499, down from $4,999. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, and it's free to join. Deal ends September 15. Shop Now at Best Buy
- MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models included
- Screen sizes ranging from 13" to 16"
- Configurations with M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max chips
- Memory options up to 48GB and storage up to 2TB SSD
- Savings of $100 to $500 off select models
Best Buy's "50% Off or More" Sales Event covers thousands of items across electronics, gaming, and appliances. Highlights include large TVs, noise cancelling headphones, and monitors that are all highly-discounted. The sale includes open-box and refurbished tech alongside new products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes electronics, appliances, and gaming products
- Deals available on headphones, laptops, and gaming consoles
- Includes items from Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
- Includes new, open-box, and refurbished conditions
- Includes a Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones deal at $99.99
- Includes a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game deal at $29.99
The Google Pixel 11 comes with a $100 Best Buy gift card when you preorder — the 256GB phone costs $899, and the 512GB costs $1,019. Plus, you can get up to an extra $700 off with a qualifying trade-in. This unlocked phone works with major carriers including AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Google Fi, and Mint Mobile, and features a 6.3" display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, a 50-megapixel camera with 30x zoom, and a battery rated for over 30 hours of use. It ships for free. It's due to release on August 20. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 6.3" Actua display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection
- 50-megapixel rear camera with 30x Super Zoom
- 256GB of built-in storage and 12GB of RAM
- Google Tensor G6 chip with Titan M3 security chip
- Over 30 hours of battery life with faster wireless charging
- Compatible with AT&T, Mint Mobile, T-Mobile, Google Fi, and Verizon
Best Buy is offering discounts on open-box Apple products including AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watch, and more. Open-box items are customer returns that have been inspected and are available at a discount from their original retail price. My Best Buy members get free shipping. (It's free to join. Shipping is free for everyone over $35. Pickup may also be available.) Shop Now at Best Buy
You can take up to 95% off clearance, open-box, and refurbished items in the Best Buy Outlet today. Open-box appliances are discounted by up to 60%, TVs by up to 50%, and Android and Apple smartphones by up to 40% off. start at just $62, Most will ship for free, and some may also be available for pickup. Shop Now at Best Buy
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