Anthropologie's sale section spans thousands of items across clothing, accessories, home décor, and beauty. Maeve dresses and separates make up a large portion of the markdowns, with pieces like the Maeve Drop-Waist Midi Dress at $110, down from $178. Shoppers can also find sale pricing on jewelry, journals, water bottles, and home goods alongside the clothing discounts. Shipping starts at $6.95, but orders of $50 or more ship free. Shop Now at Anthropologie
- Over 5,000 items included in the sale
- Dresses, tops, pants, and denim from brands like Maeve and Pilcro
- Accessories including jewelry, journals, and water bottles
- Home décor, bedding, and lighting also included
- Beauty and wellness items on sale
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Published 49 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
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Anthropologie's sale section spans thousands of items, with an extra 50% off applied in cart across dresses, tops, pants, and accessories. A Maeve Sleeveless Beaded Shift Mini Dress, for example, drops to $75 from $228, while smaller accessories like the Boardwalk Icon Juice Glass fall to $6.47 from $16. The sale covers clothing, jewelry, and home items in one collection. Customers can earn a reward to use on a future purchase. If they spend $150 or more, get $50 rewards, and orders of $300 or more get $100. Spend between July 22 to July 26 and you can redeem between August 26 to September 13. ) Shipping starts at $6.95, but orders of $50 or more ship free. Shop Now at Anthropologie
- Dresses from brands like Maeve, Mare Mare, and By Anthropologie
- Tops, tees, and sweaters marked down
- Pants, skirts, and jeans included
- Accessories such as earrings, scrunchies, and hats
- Home items like juice glasses included in the sale
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