During the Anthropologie Labor Day Sale, take an extra 50% off final-sale items, with the discount applied in cart. Shop thousands of marked-down styles across women's clothing, dresses, shoes, accessories, jewelry, beauty, and home. Final-sale items can't be returned or exchanged. Shipping starts at $6.95, but orders of $50 or more ship free. Deal ends August 30. Shop Now at Anthropologie
- Clothing, shoes, accessories, beauty & home decor included
- Designer denim discounted 25%
- Beauty items discounted up to 30%
- Furniture, rugs & home items ship free
- Free shipping on orders over $50
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Expires 8/30/2026
Published 1 hr ago
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Popularity: 3/5
At $62, these HOKA Men's Rincon 4 running shoes at REI cost less than half the $125 regular price and beat the current $116 Amazon price. They pair a lightweight cushioned midsole with a 5 mm heel-to-toe drop for a smoother ride on long runs. Shipping is free over $60, or you can choose pickup for free at many stores (members will get free shipping outright). Buy Now at REI
- Neutral support with moderate cushioning
- 5 mm heel-to-toe drop
- 36 mm heel stack height and 31 mm forefoot stack height
- Engineered double jacquard upper with EVA midsole
- Rubberized EVA outsole
- Weighs 1 lb. 0.1 oz. per pair
REI offers the REI Men's Co-op Trailmade Rain Jacket in three colors for $19.83, a $50 savings. It's available in select sizes from M to 3XL. Shipping is free over $60, or you can choose pickup for free at many stores (members will get free shipping outright). Buy Now at REI
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
Woot is discounting a wide range of On and Hoka running shoes, with prices starting at $54.99 for Hoka recovery slides. Performance models like the Hoka Cielo X1 3.0 and On Cloudboom Echo are also included, with some styles marked up to 44% off their reference price. The sale spans men's, women's, and kids' sizes across dozens of styles from both brands. This deal ends August 30. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Anthropologie's sale section spans thousands of items across clothing, accessories, home décor, and beauty. Maeve dresses and separates make up a large portion of the markdowns, with pieces like the Maeve Drop-Waist Midi Dress at $110, down from $178. Shoppers can also find sale pricing on jewelry, journals, water bottles, and home goods alongside the clothing discounts. Shipping starts at $6.95, but orders of $50 or more ship free. Shop Now at Anthropologie
- Over 5,000 items included in the sale
- Dresses, tops, pants, and denim from brands like Maeve and Pilcro
- Accessories including jewelry, journals, and water bottles
- Home décor, bedding, and lighting also included
- Beauty and wellness items on sale
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