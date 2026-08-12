Anthropologie's sale section spans thousands of items, with an extra 50% off applied in cart across dresses, tops, pants, and accessories. A Maeve Sleeveless Beaded Shift Mini Dress, for example, drops to $75 from $228, while smaller accessories like the Boardwalk Icon Juice Glass fall to $6.47 from $16. The sale covers clothing, jewelry, and home items in one collection. Customers can earn a reward to use on a future purchase. If they spend $150 or more, get $50 rewards, and orders of $300 or more get $100. Spend between July 22 to July 26 and you can redeem between August 26 to September 13. ) Shipping starts at $6.95, but orders of $50 or more ship free. Shop Now at Anthropologie