Online only, Anthropologie's 30% off sale covers clothing, shoes, and accessories from brands like Reformation, Maeve, and Pilcro. Dresses such as the Reformation Cecilia Maxi Dress drop to $194.60 from $278, while accessories like the Laguna Vegan Leather Bucket Bag fall to $68.60 from $98. The discount spans jeans, sweaters, sneakers, and jewelry as well, with prices shown already marked down. Deal ends August 16. Shop Now at Anthropologie
- Includes dresses, denim, tops, and outerwear
- Handbags and belts included in the discount
- Footwear from brands like New Balance, Gola, and Bibi Lou
- Brands include Reformation, Maeve, and Pilcro
- Sale prices already reflect the 30% discount
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Expires 8/16/2026
Published 24 min ago
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Popularity: 1/5
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Anthropologie's sale section spans thousands of items, with an extra 50% off applied in cart across dresses, tops, pants, and accessories. A Maeve Sleeveless Beaded Shift Mini Dress, for example, drops to $75 from $228, while smaller accessories like the Boardwalk Icon Juice Glass fall to $6.47 from $16. The sale covers clothing, jewelry, and home items in one collection. Customers can earn a reward to use on a future purchase. If they spend $150 or more, get $50 rewards, and orders of $300 or more get $100. Spend between July 22 to July 26 and you can redeem between August 26 to September 13. ) Shipping starts at $6.95, but orders of $50 or more ship free. Shop Now at Anthropologie
- Dresses from brands like Maeve, Mare Mare, and By Anthropologie
- Tops, tees, and sweaters marked down
- Pants, skirts, and jeans included
- Accessories such as earrings, scrunchies, and hats
- Home items like juice glasses included in the sale
Anthropologie's furniture and décor sale spans everything from a marble-top storage cabinet to juice glasses, with discounts reaching 30% off. Bedroom and dining furniture see some of the deepest cuts, including dressers and dining tables marked down by several hundred dollars, while smaller décor pieces like mugs, vases, and candles stay under $30. Halloween-themed items are mixed throughout alongside everyday home goods like quilts, towels, and curtains. Deal ends August 12. Shop Now at Anthropologie
- Covers furniture like dressers, dining tables, beds, and desks
- Includes home décor such as mirrors, lighting, rugs, and curtains
- Halloween-themed items like mugs, glassware, and mantel décor included
- Bedding and bath items such as quilts, sheet sets, and towels included
- Over 500 products included in the sale
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