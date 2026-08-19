This Anker USB-C hub is $7 off, matching the best price we've seen this year. It features five ports, including a 4K HDMI output and 90W pass-through charging. Buy Now at Amazon
- 5-in-1 design includes two USB-A 2.0 ports, one USB-A 3.0 port, an HDMI port, and a USB-C power input
- Supports 90W pass-through charging to a laptop with a 100W total input
- HDMI port outputs 4K resolution at 30Hz in mirror or extend mode
- USB 3.0 port transfers data at up to 5Gbps, with USB 2.0 ports at 480Mbps
- Compatible with MacBooks running macOS 12 or newer, Windows 10 and 11, and ChromeOS
- Measures 4.8" L x 1.2" W x 0.46" H and includes an 18-month warranty
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Published 50 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
Dell offers the Dell Pro 4-in-1 USB-C Travel Hub for $35. That's a $10 savings from original list and the best price we could find. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3 USB-C ports
- 1 HDMI port
- supports 4K resolution at 60Hz
Lenovo offers the Lenovo C2G USB-C 6-in-1 Mini Dock for $26.84 via promo code "C2GSALE". That's a $4 low, but most merchants charge at least $70. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Lenovo
Update: The price has changed to $61.99 since this was originally published.
This Lenovo dual display dock is $59.99, down from $79.99. While it's not the absolute lowest price we've seen, it's within a few bucks. It fits in a bag for travel while adding seven ports, including two that support 4K monitors, plus HDMI, DisplayPort, and ethernet connections. Buy Now at Amazon
- 7 total ports including 2 for dual 4K displays
- 1 DisplayPort 1.4 and 1 HDMI 2.0 video output
- 1 USB-A and 2 USB-C ports, one always-on for charging
- 1 ethernet port for wired network connection
- Supports up to 100W power delivery to a connected laptop
- Measures 4.7" x 2.6" x 0.8" and weighs 4.8 oz.
This Acer USB-C hub is $15.99, down from $19.99. It packs 4K 60Hz HDMI output, 100W pass-through charging, and 5Gbps data transfer ports into a single compact aluminum adapter. Buy Now at Amazon
- 5-in-1 USB-C hub with HDMI, USB-C, USB-A 3.0, and USB-A 2.0 ports
- HDMI output supports 4K resolution at 60Hz
- 100W USB-C power delivery pass-through charging
- USB-C and USB-A 3.0 ports support 5Gbps data transfer speeds
- Aluminum shell construction for heat dissipation
- Compatible with Windows, macOS, and Chrome OS devices
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