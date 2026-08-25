Woot has the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV starting at $169.99, with pricing up to $229.99 depending on screen size. The TV supports 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, and HLG for a clearer picture than standard 1080p, and includes hands-on Alexa voice control through the included remote. It comes with 4 HDMI inputs for connecting other devices, and access to over 1.5 million movies and TV episodes through supported streaming apps. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company