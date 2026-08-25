Best Buy's TV deals span budget and premium sets alike, with brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, TCL, and Hisense discounted across sizes from 32" to 95" or more. Pictured is the TCL QM7L Series 65" 4K UHD HDR SQD-Mini LED Smart TV (2026) for $900 ($600 off). Shop Now at Best Buy
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Costco has TVs spanning a wide range of sizes and tech, from a 32" Hisense set at $119.99 up to large-screen 4K options well over $1,000. Several larger models, like a 75" TCL Q77K Series QLED TV at $479.99, include a bundled 3-year Allstate protection plan for 5 years of total coverage. Shoppers can find budget 1080p sets alongside premium OLED and Mini LED TVs from Samsung and LG. Buy Now at Costco
- Brands include Samsung, LG, TCL, and Hisense
- Screen sizes range from 32" to 100"
- Includes 4K UHD, QLED, Mini LED, and OLED models
- Some models bundle a 3-year Allstate protection plan for 5 years of total coverage
- Members-only and Costco Direct pricing available on select TVs
Costco has TVs across a wide range of sizes and technologies, from a 55" TCL QLED at $329 to larger OLED and Mini LED sets from LG and Samsung. Many of these TVs come with a bundled 3-year Allstate protection plan for 5 years of total coverage, and some models offer additional instant savings when buying multiple Costco Direct items. Pricing spans from budget-friendly UHD sets to premium OLED options like the LG 65" C6 series at $1,699.99. Buy Now at Costco
- Sizes ranging from 43" to 86" available
- Includes brands such as Samsung, LG, TCL, and Hisense
- 4K resolution across QLED, Mini LED, and OLED models
- Many models bundle a 3-year Allstate protection plan for 5 years of total coverage
- Some listings require Costco membership sign-in to view pricing
Best Buy's Outlet features a selection of open-box TV deals, with discounts of up to 50% on brands like LG and Samsung. This includes a 43" Samsung Q7F QLED TV available for $208. Larger sets are discounted too, including a 77" LG C5 OLED TV at $1,602. All of these are customer returns resold at a discount. Free shipping applies to each TV. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Open-box units are customer returns resold at a discount
- Brands include LG, Samsung, Sony, TCL, and Roku
- Screen sizes range from 43" to 77"
- Includes OLED, QLED, and 4K UHD smart TVs
Woot's television sale covers a wide range of Samsung TVs, many factory reconditioned, including Frame, QLED, Neo QLED, and OLED models spanning from $259.99 up to $3,299.99. Beyond TVs, the sale includes projectors from Epson, ViewSonic, and Yaber, plus universal remotes starting at $4.99. The mix gives shoppers options across nearly every home entertainment budget. This deal ends August 28. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Best Buy's "50% Off or More" Sales Event covers thousands of items across electronics, gaming, and appliances. Highlights include large TVs, noise cancelling headphones, and monitors that are all highly-discounted. The sale includes open-box and refurbished tech alongside new products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes electronics, appliances, and gaming products
- Deals available on headphones, laptops, and gaming consoles
- Includes items from Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
- Includes new, open-box, and refurbished conditions
- Includes a Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones deal at $99.99
- Includes a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game deal at $29.99
The Google Pixel 11 comes with a $100 Best Buy gift card when you preorder — the 256GB phone costs $899, and the 512GB costs $1,019. Plus, you can get up to an extra $700 off with a qualifying trade-in. This unlocked phone works with major carriers including AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Google Fi, and Mint Mobile, and features a 6.3" display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, a 50-megapixel camera with 30x zoom, and a battery rated for over 30 hours of use. It ships for free. It's due to release on August 20. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 6.3" Actua display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection
- 50-megapixel rear camera with 30x Super Zoom
- 256GB of built-in storage and 12GB of RAM
- Google Tensor G6 chip with Titan M3 security chip
- Over 30 hours of battery life with faster wireless charging
- Compatible with AT&T, Mint Mobile, T-Mobile, Google Fi, and Verizon
Best Buy is offering discounts on open-box Apple products including AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watch, and more. Open-box items are customer returns that have been inspected and are available at a discount from their original retail price. My Best Buy members get free shipping. (It's free to join. Shipping is free for everyone over $35. Pickup may also be available.) Shop Now at Best Buy
You can take up to 95% off clearance, open-box, and refurbished items in the Best Buy Outlet today. Open-box appliances are discounted by up to 60%, TVs by up to 50%, and Android and Apple smartphones by up to 40% off. start at just $62, Most will ship for free, and some may also be available for pickup. Shop Now at Best Buy
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