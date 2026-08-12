As part of today's daily deals, get deals on Johnson extendable levels. Prices range from $55.98 to $244.98. We've pictured the Johnson 144-in. 3-Vial Extendable Plate Level for $244.98 ($105.01 savings). Shop Now at Lowe's
- Johnson extendable plate levels available in 120" and 144" lengths
- Johnson Level 24" aluminum box beam level also included
- All models feature 3 vials for measuring level and plumb
- Aluminum construction across all three levels
- Savings range from $24 to over $105 off regular prices
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This Swanson Cross Check Level is $2.39. That's $6 off and the best price we could find. It mounts with screws or adhesive and reads leveling both front-to-back and side-to-side with two bubble vials. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- High-impact composite construction
- 3 pre-rounded holes for mounting or string level use
- Displays front-to-back or side-to-side leveling
- 2 easy-to-read bubble vials
- Compact size fits in a tool pouch
At Amazon Haul, get this Firecore 9" Magnetic Torpedo Level for $5.99. It's the best price we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers the Huepar 100-Foot Line Laser Level for $19.99. That's its best price on Amazon. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Self-leveling cross line laser with 110° horizontal and vertical beams
- Visible up to 100 ft. with accuracy of ±1/9" at 33 ft.
- Built-in rechargeable battery lasts up to 6 hours, charges via USB-C
- Switches between self-leveling mode and manual mode
- IP54 rated for water, dust, and drop resistance up to 4 ft.
- Includes 25.6" adjustable aluminum tripod and carry bag
Lowe's has a wide range of automotive gear on sale, from jump starters to truck tool boxes and engine hoists. A NEXPOW 3000-Amp car jump starter with an air compressor is $69.99, down from $99.99, while a GAOMON 1-ton gantry crane is $1,017.99, down from $2,261.99. The sale spans smaller garage essentials as well as heavier-duty equipment like trailer dollies and hydraulic engine hoists. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Includes car jump starters and battery boosters
- Truck tool boxes and cargo carriers included
- Engine hoists and shop cranes for garage use
- Bed liner kits and gas cans included
- Trailer dollies and hitch accessories available
Lowe's carries a wide range of QUIKRETE concrete and mortar repair products, with prices starting at $4.48 for small crack repair tubes. The lineup covers everything from fast-setting patch compounds to hydraulic cement and concrete resurfacers, with larger repair kits priced up to around $31. Shoppers can pick formulas suited to specific jobs, including weather-resistant options for outdoor surfaces and vertical or overhead repairs. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Includes crack fillers, patching compounds, and hydraulic cements
- Options for quick-setting and fast-setting repairs
- Formulas designed for weather and UV resistance
- Available in tubes, buckets, and multiple pack sizes
- Suited for cracks, joints, and resurfacing driveways, walls, and patios
Lowe's has discounts across cordless tools and accessories from brands like DEWALT, Bosch, CRAFTSMAN, and Kobalt. A DEWALT 20-volt 2-pack of 4.0Ah batteries is $129, down from $219, and a CRAFTSMAN V20 cordless ratchet wrench is $79, down from $119. The sale also covers items like a Kobalt cordless air inflator at $39 and a Bosch battery kit at $99. Shop Now at Lowe's
- CRAFTSMAN V20 20-volt cordless ratchet wrench, tool only
- Bosch 18-volt 4.0Ah battery kit
- DEWALT XR 20-volt max cordless impact driver, tool only
- DEWALT 20-volt 2-pack 4.0Ah batteries
- Kobalt 24-volt cordless air inflator
- Bosch 61" extendable aluminum tripod
As one of its daily deals, Lowe's takes at least 50% off a selection of concrete repair products, such as the pictured Basecrete Gray Flat Solid Cement Mildew Resistant Mold Resistant Interior/Exterior Waterproofer 5-Gallon Kit for $59 ($100 off). Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more by signing up to MyLowe's Rewards. (It's free to join.)Shop Now at Lowe's
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