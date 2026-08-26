The Akai Professional MPK Mini Plus is $139 at Guitar Center for a Daily Pick. That's a $30 savings. Shipping is free. Offer ends August 26. Buy Now at Guitar Center
- 37-key Gen 2 dynamic mini keybed
- 8 RGB-backlit MPC-style pads
- Built-in 2-track polyphonic step/live sequencer with arpeggiator
- 8 assignable rotary knobs plus pitch, modulation, and joystick controls
- USB, MIDI DIN, and CV/Gate connectivity for DAWs and hardware synths
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Woot's Musical Instruments & Accessories sale covers a wide mix of gear, from a Shure Rycote Shoe Mount at $12 to a Soundcraft MSB-32R 32-channel mixer at $1,500. Guitars, amps, keyboards, drums, and pro audio equipment from brands like Fender, Yamaha, JBL, and Shure are all included, with discounts ranging up to 88% off the reference price. This deal ends August 31. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Sweetwater's Labor Day Sale spans thousands of products across guitars, drums, keyboards, studio gear, live sound, and cameras. Deals include the pictured DW 5-piece drum shell pack at $2,000 off its regular price of $7,799, and an RCF EVOX JMix8 portable PA system at $1,099, down from $1,499. Discounts range from small accessories under $25 up to premium gear well over $1,000, covering nearly every category of music and audio equipment. Shipping is free. Shop Now at Sweetwater
- Covers guitars, amps, drums, and percussion
- Includes studio and recording gear, microphones, and wireless systems
- Spans keyboards, synths, and band and orchestra instruments
- Includes live sound, lighting, and DJ equipment
- Cameras, video gear, and home audio and electronics included
Guitar Center's Fender Sale spans electric guitars, bass guitars, amplifiers, and pro audio gear from Fender along with related brands like Squier, Jackson, Gretsch Guitars, and EVH. We've pictured the Fender Player II Telecaster Electric Guitar for $765 (485 off). Both new and used gear are available, with financing options offered on many instruments. Shipping is free. Sale ends August 26. Buy Now at Guitar Center
- Covers guitars, bass, amplifiers, effects, and pro audio gear
- Includes brands like Fender, Squier, Jackson, Gretsch Guitars, Charvel, and EVH
- Fender Player II Stratocaster HSS electric guitar priced at $791.99
- Squier Sonic Stratocaster limited-edition electric guitar pack priced at $332.99
- Both new and used instruments included
- Financing available on select items
Musician's Friend is discounting demo gear across guitars, drums, keyboards, and studio equipment, with savings reaching up to $750. We've pictured the Epiphone Firebird Electric Guitar for $699 ($100 off). Shipping is free. Shop Now at Musician's Friend
- Demo units across guitars, drums, keyboards, and pro audio gear
- 659 items included in the sale
- Discounts range from $5 to $750 off individual items
- Brands include Gibson, Fender, Martin, Epiphone, PRS, DW, and Yamaha
- Some items offer an additional discount applied in cart
- Monthly financing available on select items
Guitar Center's Bundle Accessory Deals offer 15% off when you buy three qualifying items, covering guitar strings, drum sticks, and other accessories from brands like Ernie Ball, D'Addario, and Elixir. Individual items like Ernie Ball electric guitar strings start around $9, making it easy to stock up on strings or sticks across multiple instruments at once. Shipping is free. Offer ends September 2. Shop Now at Guitar Center
- Deals span guitar strings, drum sticks, and other music accessories
- Discount applies when buying 3 qualifying items
- Brands include Ernie Ball, D'Addario, Elixir, and Vic Firth
- Over 3,500 accessory products included in the promotion
This Fender Player II Stratocaster in Black is $679.99, down from $849.99 at Guitar Center. It's the best price we found by $20. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Guitar Center
- Alder body with a gloss polyester finish
- Maple neck with a maple fingerboard and satin urethane back finish
- 22 medium-jumbo frets with a 9.5" fingerboard radius
- Three Player Series Alnico V single-coil pickups with 5-way switching
- 2-point synchronized tremolo bridge with bent-steel saddles
- 25.5" scale length and synthetic bone nut
This Squier Sonic Stratocaster HSS electric guitar is $224.99 at Guitar Center, down from its regular price of $249.99. It pairs a ceramic humbucking bridge pickup with single-coil neck and middle pickups for a range of tones, along with a six-saddle tremolo bridge for vibrato effects. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Guitar Center
- Poplar body with a gloss polyurethane finish
- Bolt-on maple neck with a C-shaped profile
- Maple fingerboard with 21 narrow-tall frets and black dot inlays
- HSS pickup configuration with a ceramic humbucker at the bridge and ceramic single-coils at the middle and neck
- 6-saddle vintage-style synchronized tremolo bridge
- Die-cast sealed tuning machines and chrome-plated hardware
This Orange County Drum & Percussion maple ash snare drum is $189.99 at Guitar Center, down from $239.99. It features a 7-ply maple and ash shell with die-cast hoops and comes equipped with Remo Ambassador drum heads. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Guitar Center
- 7-ply maple and ash shell construction
- 13" diameter with 7" depth
- Die-cast hoops for focused sound
- Fully adjustable throw-off and butt plate
- Coated Remo Ambassador snare-side head and clear Ambassador batter head
- Chrome-plated 80/20 offset lugs
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