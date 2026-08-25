Macy's Sale spans several categories at once, including 40-60% off activewear and shoes from Nike, adidas, and DKNY Sport, and 50-60% off luggage from Samsonite, Travelpro, and Delsey. Shoppers can also find 30% off denim and, ahead of Labor Day, furniture, mattresses, and rugs marked down 20-65%. Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. Shop Now at Macy's