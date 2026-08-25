Macy's Sale spans several categories at once, including 40-60% off activewear and shoes from Nike, adidas, and DKNY Sport, and 50-60% off luggage from Samsonite, Travelpro, and Delsey. Shoppers can also find 30% off denim and, ahead of Labor Day, furniture, mattresses, and rugs marked down 20-65%. Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. Shop Now at Macy's
- Activewear discounts of 40-60% from brands like Nike, adidas, and DKNY Sport
- Luggage discounts of 50-60% from Samsonite, Travelpro, and Delsey
- Denim styles for women and men marked 30% off
- Furniture, mattresses, and rugs discounted 20-65% during the Labor Day pre-sale
- Categories include women's, men's, home, jewelry, shoes, and kids' & baby items
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
REI offers the REI Men's Co-op Trailmade Rain Jacket in three colors for $19.83, a $50 savings. It's available in select sizes from M to 3XL. Shipping is free over $60, or you can choose pickup for free at many stores (members will get free shipping outright). Buy Now at REI
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
At $62, these HOKA Men's Rincon 4 running shoes at REI cost less than half the $125 regular price and beat the current $116 Amazon price. They pair a lightweight cushioned midsole with a 5 mm heel-to-toe drop for a smoother ride on long runs. Shipping is free over $60, or you can choose pickup for free at many stores (members will get free shipping outright). Buy Now at REI
- Neutral support with moderate cushioning
- 5 mm heel-to-toe drop
- 36 mm heel stack height and 31 mm forefoot stack height
- Engineered double jacquard upper with EVA midsole
- Rubberized EVA outsole
- Weighs 1 lb. 0.1 oz. per pair
This Macy's sale covers Ralph Lauren clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids across the Polo Ralph Lauren, Lauren Ralph Lauren, and Ralph Lauren lines, with discounts of up to 50% off. Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. Pictured is the Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Estate-Rib Cotton Quarter-Zip Sweater for $28 ($97 off). Shop Now at Macy's
Macy's carries a wide range of Calvin Klein men's clothing, from suits and dress shirts to underwear multi-packs and outerwear. Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. Shop Now at Macy's
This The North Face Jester Crossbody Bag is $15 at Macy's. It's the best deal we could find for this bag today by $25. Star Rewards members get free shipping over $39 (it's free to join). Buy Now at Macy's
Today only, Macy's offers the Brooks Men's Revel 8 Running Sneakers in Black for $50. You'd pay $35 more elsewhere. Star Rewards members get free shipping over $39 (it's free to join). Buy Now at Macy's
- Engineered mesh upper for lightweight structure and breathability
- Lace-up closure for a secure, snug fit
- Cushioned midsole for underfoot comfort
- Rubber outsole for durable, long-lasting grip
- Textile and synthetic upper construction
- Imported
Sign In or Register