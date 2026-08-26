At Amazon, get this Active Home Appliance Surface Cleaner Wipes 24-Pack for $13 when you clip the on-page coupon and check out with Subscribe & Save. Each wipe measures 10" x 8", giving extra coverage for cleaning washing machines, refrigerators, cooktops, and other large appliance surfaces. Buy Now at Amazon
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Published 4 min ago
Update: The price has changed to $1.13 since this was originally published.
This drain snake cleaner is $1.12, down from $2.08. It works on sinks, showers, and bathtubs to clear hair and debris from clogged pipes. Buy Now at Amazon
- Flexible design fits sinks, showers, and bathtubs
- Removes hair and debris from clogged drains
- Reusable cleaning tool
- Bendable shape reaches through curved pipes
Amazon Haul's Limited-Time Steals page bundles dozens of small household, beauty, and accessory items almost entirely priced between $1 and $2. Shoppers can find jewelry like gold stackable bracelets for $1.53, phone accessories such as a USB-C dust plug for $1.39, and kitchen gadgets like a silicone spatula for $1.32. The sale spans categories from sewing supplies to pet grooming tools, all at similarly low prices. Limit 2 per customer. Buy Now at Amazon
- Jewelry pieces including earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and rings priced around $1.53
- Phone accessories such as cases, screen protectors, and USB-C dust plugs from about $1.15
- Kitchen tools like spatulas, ladles, and vegetable cutters starting near $1.06
- Sewing and craft supplies including needle threaders, embroidery thread, and ribbon under $2
- Small home decor items such as figurines, wall hangers, and storage boxes around $1.30 to $1.63
This eBay clearance outlet includes lots of clothing, shoes, bags, and accessories from Target, all discounted as high as 70%. All items ship for free as well. We've pictured the All in Motion 21L Sporty Backpack for $15 ($20 off). Shop Now at eBay
- Wide mix of categories including toys, home decor, apparel, and small appliances
- Discounts on brand-name items like DREO, JanSport, Cuisinart, and Levoit
- Prices range from under $10 to over $150 depending on item
- Includes clothing, bedding, kitchen gadgets, and outdoor gear
At Amazon Haul, get this Reusable Microfiber Mop Pad 4-Pack for $1.33. It's a great deal for a 4-pack of these mop pads. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this Shoulder Backpack for $2.85. It's a great deal for such a bag. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
At Amazon Haul, get this 5-Piece Stainless Steel Food Storage Container Set for $3.80. It's the best price we could find by $6. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
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