Walmart · 50 mins ago
Acer Intel Atom Quad 14" Chromebook w/ Sleeve
$159 $299
free shipping

It's the lowest in-stock price we could find by $91. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Endear Direct via Amazon charges about the same.
  • Intel Atom x5-E8000 1.04GHz Braswell quad-core processor
  • 14" 720p (1366x768) LED display
  • 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC storage
  • 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.2
  • Chrome OS
  • Model: CB3-431-12K1
  • Published 19 hr ago
    Verified 50 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
3 comments
vannyc
$299 shipping? Dealnews proofreader must be on vacation.
3 hr 23 min ago
marston barnes
dang
18 hr 35 min ago
Pandp
$299 shipping?
19 hr 37 min ago