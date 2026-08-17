As one of its daily deals, Best Buy offers the Acer Aspire XC-1715 N150 Desktop PC for $300. That's a savings of $130. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Intel Processor N150
- 8GB DDR5 system memory
- 512GB M.2 PCIe SSD storage
- Windows 11 Home included
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Woot's Prime PC Clearout Deals sale covers a wide mix of desktops, from compact office machines like the refurbished HP EliteDesk 800 G5 at $269.99 to gaming towers like the refurbished ASUS ROG G700 with RTX 5080 graphics at $3,349.99. Shoppers looking for a basic work PC or a high-end gaming rig will find options across the price range, with many units being refurbished. Deal ends August 30. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Costco is offering discounts of up to $700 on a range of Intel-powered gaming desktops and laptops. Deals include the CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme desktop at $999.99 and the MSI Aegis R2 AI desktop with an RTX 5080 graphics card at $2,999.99. The lineup spans budget-friendly desktops to high-end gaming laptops from brands like ASUS ROG Strix, HP HyperX OMEN, and MSI. Shipping is free. Sale ends August 30. Shop Now at Costco
- Gaming desktops and laptops with Intel Core Ultra processors
- Configurations with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060, 5070, and 5080 graphics
- Options with 16GB to 32GB of RAM and up to 2TB SSD storage
- Laptop screen sizes ranging from 15.3" to 18"
- All models run Windows 11
The Dell Refurb Strore promo code "AFPRE3460" cuts an extra 45% off all the refurbished Dell Precision 3460 workstations in this section. It puts the starting price at just $440. The Precision 3460 Small Form Factor chassis measures just 3.6" wide with an 11.5" depth, which is notably compact for a workstation-class desktop with a 12th-gen. Intel Core i7 or 13th-gen. Intel Core i5 processor inside. These units are off-lease systems restored to Dell's refurbished standards and backed by a 100-day limited warranty. Shipping is free on all orders here, too. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Small form factor chassis
- 12th Gen Intel Core i7 or 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processors
- 16 GB or 32 GB of memory
- 256 GB up to 1 TB SSD storage options
- 64-bit Windows 11 Pro included
- Available with Nvidia Quadro graphics on select models
Dell's desktop lineup spans budget all-in-ones starting around $750 up to high-end Alienware gaming towers with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 graphics. Shoppers can find a Dell Slim Desktop with 8 GB of RAM and a 512 GB SSD for $749.99, or step up to an Alienware Aurora Gaming Desktop with 64 GB of RAM and a 2 TB SSD for $3,899.99. Several Dell Pro Micro and Slim models are marked as clearance, with savings up to $410 off their listed value. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Desktops starting under $750, including compact and all-in-one models
- Alienware gaming desktops with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 or RTX 5070 graphics
- Configurations with 8 GB to 64 GB of RAM
- Storage options from 256 GB up to 2 TB SSD
- Windows 11 Home or Pro depending on model
- Dell Pro Micro, Slim, Tower, and All-in-One form factors available
Best Buy's "50% Off or More" Sales Event covers thousands of items across electronics, gaming, and appliances. Highlights include large TVs, noise cancelling headphones, and monitors that are all highly-discounted. The sale includes open-box and refurbished tech alongside new products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes electronics, appliances, and gaming products
- Deals available on headphones, laptops, and gaming consoles
- Includes items from Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
- Includes new, open-box, and refurbished conditions
- Includes a Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones deal at $99.99
- Includes a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game deal at $29.99
You can take up to 95% off clearance, open-box, and refurbished items in the Best Buy Outlet today. Open-box laptops start at just $62, open-box headphones at $89, and TVs are up to 50% off. Most will ship for free, and some may also be available for pickup. Shop Now at Best Buy
Best Buy's 60th anniversary sale is live now, thru August 23. Save on everything from Apple products to TVs, appliances, headphones, and more. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
The price of open-box Android phones starts $41 and iPhones at $388 in the Best Buy Outlet. They're all brand-new but just won't ship in their original packaging. Warranty information is available on the individual product pages, and all products ship for free. Buy Now at Best Buy
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