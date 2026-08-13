Academy Sports + Outdoors is discounting clothing and shoes across men's, women's, and kids' categories, with brands like Nike, Brooks, Birkenstock, Under Armour, and adidas included. A Realtree short sleeve tee drops to $3.47 from $7.99, while Nike's Air Max SC Prem shoes fall to $59.99 from $94.99. Select adidas and BCG clothing is also available as buy one, get one 50% off. In addition, in-cart discounts amount to up to 25% off. myAcademy members get free shipping on orders of $25 or more. It's free to join. Shop Now at Academy Sports & Outdoors
- Includes men's, women's, and kids' clothing and footwear
- Running shoes from Nike and Brooks included
- Sandals and clogs from Birkenstock included
- Clearance styles marked up to 57% off
- Buy one, get one 50% off on select adidas and BCG clothing
- Free shipping on many items
-
Published 23 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
Nordstrom Rack has a wide range of Birkenstock styles marked down, including the Arizona, Boston, and Gizeh sandals and clogs. Some are marked as high as 60% off. Prices dip as low as $22.48 for select styles, with some items like the Papillio by Birkenstock Theda Platform Wedge Sandal at 50% off. Kids' sandals are also included, alongside sneakers and slippers. Everything over $89 will ship for free. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Sandals, clogs, slides, and slippers included
- Styles like Arizona, Boston, Gizeh, and Mayari discounted
- Kids' styles also marked down
- Sneakers and loafers included in the sale
Woot is discounting Birkenstock and UGG footwear, with the Ugg Lowmel Meadow Women's Sneakers dropping to $84.99, half off their $170 reference price. UGG slippers, boots, and sandals are also included alongside Birkenstock Arizona and Gizeh sandals in various leather and Birko-Flor styles. The Birkenstock & UGG Footwear sale runs through August 13. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
On has marked down last season's shoes by up to 40%, spanning running, training, tennis, and hiking styles. . Men's, women's, and youth sizes are covered across popular lines such as Cloudmonster, Cloudsurfer, and THE ROGER. Youth prices start around $70, running spikes at $90, and adult shoes at $95. Shop Now at On
- Covers running, training, tennis, hiking, and lifestyle shoe styles
- Includes men's, women's, youth, and kids' sizing
- Styles include Cloudmonster, Cloudsurfer, Cloudflyer, and THE ROGER lines
- Prices range from around $80 to $220 across the collection
Academy Sports is offering an extra 30% off in cart across men's, women's, and kids' clothing and shoes, with brands like Nike, Under Armour, Carhartt, Birkenstock, and many more. Orders of $50 or more ship free, while myAcademy members get free shipping on orders of $25 or more. It's free to join. Shop Now at Academy Sports & Outdoors
- Includes men's, women's, and kids' apparel and footwear
- Nike Men's Court Vision Next Nature Shoes priced from $49.99
- Nike Boys' Dri-FIT Trophy Shorts marked down to $14.97
- Nike Brasilia backpacks discounted 20%
- Birkenstock Women's Arizona Sandals available at $117.99
- Clearance styles and everyday value pricing available across brands like Carhartt, Under Armour, and BCG
Academy Sports + Outdoors has gun safes ranging from compact lockboxes to large 80-gun safes. The Rhino Longhorn 42-Long Gun Safe is $499.99, down from $1,259, and the Sports Afield 80-Gun Safe is $999.99, down from $1,499.99. Fireproof and waterproof options from brands like Hornady and SentrySafe are also included in the lineup. Buy Now at Academy Sports & Outdoors
- Options range from small handgun vaults to large 80-gun safes
- Rhino Longhorn 42-Long Gun Safe marked down to $499.99 from $1,259
- Sports Afield 80-Gun Safe on sale for $999.99, down from $1,499.99
- Redfield 24 + 5 Gun Safe available for $499.99, down from $699.99
- Includes fireproof and waterproof storage options from Hornady and SentrySafe
Academy Sports + Outdoors' Deal Days sale covers thousands of items across clothing, shoes, and outdoor gear. Clothing and shoes are an 30% off in cart, including brands like New Balance and adidas, while sports and outdoor items like coolers and kennels are an extra 20% off. myAcademy members get free shipping on orders of $25 or more, and it's free to join. Shop Now at Academy Sports & Outdoors
- 30% off clothing and shoes storewide
- 20% off sports and outdoors gear
- Includes brands like New Balance, adidas, Nike, and Magellan Outdoors
- Covers men's, women's, boys', and girls' apparel and footwear
- Also includes camping, fitness, and backyard recreation gear
Academy Sports offer the Plano Storage Locker for $24 That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. It features plastic construction, 4 locking closures, a removable top, and is made in the USA. It doesn't qualify for free shipping, so choose free in-store pickup. Buy Now at Academy Sports & Outdoors
- Plastic construction
- 4 locking closures
- Removable top
- Made in USA
- Product weight: 9.89 lb.
- 1-year manufacturer warranty
Sign In or Register