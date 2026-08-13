Academy Sports + Outdoors is discounting clothing and shoes across men's, women's, and kids' categories, with brands like Nike, Brooks, Birkenstock, Under Armour, and adidas included. A Realtree short sleeve tee drops to $3.47 from $7.99, while Nike's Air Max SC Prem shoes fall to $59.99 from $94.99. Select adidas and BCG clothing is also available as buy one, get one 50% off. In addition, in-cart discounts amount to up to 25% off. myAcademy members get free shipping on orders of $25 or more. It's free to join. Shop Now at Academy Sports & Outdoors