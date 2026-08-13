This ASUS ROG Strix monitor is $147 off its regular price of $979.99. It pairs a 4K resolution with a 240Hz refresh rate and a 0.03ms response time, along with VESA DisplayHDR 400 True Black certification and 99% DCI-P3 color coverage. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- 26.5" 4K (3840 x 2160) QD-OLED display
- 240Hz refresh rate with 0.03ms response time
- FreeSync Premium Pro and G-SYNC compatible
- VESA DisplayHDR 400 True Black with 99% DCI-P3 color gamut
- Includes DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.1, and USB-C with 90W power delivery
- Neo Proximity Sensor switches to a black screen to help prevent burn-in
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The Sceptre E345B-QU180D costs just $173 right now at Amazon, which is an all-time price low. It's also $48 cheaper than what you'd pay at Walmart. This is a 34" ultrawide gaming monitor with a 3440 x 1440 resolution and refresh rate up to 180Hz. The monitor includes built-in speakers, dual HDMI and DisplayPort connections, and a 1 millisecond response time. Buy Now at Amazon
- 34" ultrawide screen with 3440 x 1440 resolution
- Refresh rate up to 180Hz
- 1 millisecond response time
- Two HDMI ports and two DisplayPort inputs
- Built-in speakers and audio out jack
- Blue-Light Shift technology to reduce eye strain
This MSI G242LW gaming monitor is now just $47 at Walmart. That's less than half of its original price of $100. The monitor pairs a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time with an IPS panel rated for 83% DCI-P3 and 111% sRGB color coverage. Buy Now at Walmart
- 23.8" IPS panel with full HD 1920x1080 resolution
- 144Hz refresh rate with 1ms response time
- FreeSync support for tear-free gaming
- Anti-flicker and low blue light modes
- Covers 83% DCI-P3 and 111% sRGB color ranges
- 1x HDMI and 1x DisplayPort inputs, weighs 6.83 lb.
The MSI 34" Ultrawide is now $169.99 at Newegg. That's $40 off and the best price we could find. This curved 1440p monitor offers a 100Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync support, and a 1500R curvature for an immersive widescreen view. It also includes built-in speakers and TÜV-certified anti-flicker and low blue light technology. Buy Now at Newegg
- 34" ultrawide 1440p (UWQHD) curved screen with 1500R curvature
- 100Hz refresh rate w/ AMD FreeSync support
- 1ms response time
- TÜV-certified anti-flicker & low blue light technology
- 2x HDMI & 1x DisplayPort connections
- Built-in speakers & VESA mountable design
This Yxk 15.6" portable monitor is $35.99, down from $39.99 at Amazon. It's the best deal we've seen for this portable monitor, It weighs just 1.4 lb. and is 0.3" thin, with dual USB-C ports, a mini HDMI port, and built-in speakers for use as a second screen with laptops, consoles, or phones. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- double Type-C ports and 1 mini HDMI
Best Buy's "50% Off or More" Sales Event covers thousands of items across electronics, gaming, and appliances. Highlights include Skullcandy Crusher Evo wireless headphones at $99.99 and Beats Studio Pro noise cancelling headphones at $169.99. The sale includes open-box and refurbished tech alongside new products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes electronics, appliances, and gaming products
- Deals available on headphones, laptops, and gaming consoles
- Includes items from Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
- Includes new, open-box, and refurbished conditions
- Includes a Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones deal at $99.99
- Includes a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game deal at $29.99
You can take up to 95% off clearance, open-box, and refurbished items in the Best Buy Outlet today. Open-box laptops start at just $62, open-box headphones at $89, and TVs are up to 50% off. Most will ship for free, and some may also be available for pickup. Shop Now at Best Buy
The price of open-box Android phones starts $41 and iPhones at $388 in the Best Buy Outlet. They're all brand-new but just won't ship in their original packaging. Warranty information is available on the individual product pages, and all products ship for free. Buy Now at Best Buy
The Google Pixel 11 comes with a $100 Best Buy gift card when you preorder — the 256GB phone costs $899, and the 512GB costs $1,019. Plus, you can get up to an extra $700 off with a qualifying trade-in. This unlocked phone works with major carriers including AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Google Fi, and Mint Mobile, and features a 6.3" display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, a 50-megapixel camera with 30x zoom, and a battery rated for over 30 hours of use. It ships for free. It's due to release on August 20. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 6.3" Actua display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection
- 50-megapixel rear camera with 30x Super Zoom
- 256GB of built-in storage and 12GB of RAM
- Google Tensor G6 chip with Titan M3 security chip
- Over 30 hours of battery life with faster wireless charging
- Compatible with AT&T, Mint Mobile, T-Mobile, Google Fi, and Verizon
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