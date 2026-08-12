REI offers the ALPS Mountaineering Contour 18L Pack for $54.73. That's a $25 low. Shipping is free over $60, or you can choose pickup for free at many stores (members will get free shipping outright). Buy Now at REI
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Woot offers Prime members the High Sierra Loop Backpack for $21.99 for a $14 low. Shipping is free. Deal ends August 18th. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Save $10 off the $25 list price for a travel backpack which suits light packers, carry-on travelers, or anyone who needs a compact bag for day trips without committing to a larger pack. Apply coupon code "MNLMUVJ3" to save. Deal ends August 15. Buy Now at Amazon
- Dedicated padded laptop compartment for added protection
- Water-resistant 600D twill construction
- Breathable mesh back with padded adjustable shoulder straps
- 180° zippered opening for easier airport security screening
- Waist buckle for added stability
This McDonald's bag backpack is $15 at eBay. You'd pay at least $21 elsewhere. Shipping is free. Buy Now at eBay
Amazon offers the Osprey Archeon Commuter Chest Rig Bag for $55.25. That's a $9 low and its best-ever price. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
REI offers the REI Men's Co-op Trailmade Rain Jacket in three colors for $19.83, a $50 savings. It's available in select sizes from M to 3XL. Shipping is free over $60, or you can choose pickup for free at many stores (members will get free shipping outright). Buy Now at REI
These KEEN Whyser slip-on shoes are $40 at REI. That's $60 off and the lowest price we could find. Shipping is free with $60, or choose free in-store pickup. Buy Now at REI
- Slip-on design for easy on-and-off wear
- Breathable mesh linings
- Removable dual-density foam insoles with arch support
- Compression-molded foam midsoles for cushioning
- Nonmarking rubber outsoles with multidirectional lug pattern
- Contains recycled PET plastic
The Patagonia jacket sale at REI features 86 discounted styles for men, women, and kids. Become an REI Co-op Member through September 7 to earn a $30 single-use promo card. Shipping is free on orders of $60 or more, but select items also feature free store pickup at local storefronts within two hours if they are currently in stock. The vast majority of the jackets included in this sale meet strict environmental and ethical standards, with nearly all items designated as Fair Trade and made from recycled materials. Shop Now at REI
- Men's Windshadow Insulated Jacket now $99.83, down from $349
- Women's Sindit Down Hoody now $123.83, down from $249
- Women's Downdrift Parka now $198.83, down from $399
- Women's R1 Pullover Hoody now $88.83, down from $179
- Women's Tres 3-in-1 Parka now $348.83, down from $699
- Includes insulated, waterproof, fleece, snow, rain, and packable styles for men, women, and kids
REI has discounted dozens of Brooks running shoes and socks, with savings reaching 50% off on select styles. While several of the prices listed may be matched elsewhere, REI has the largest sizing selection we could find. The sale spans men's and women's road-running shoes, trail-running shoes, and socks. Shop Now at REI
- Includes men's and women's road-running and trail-running shoes
- Discounts range up to 50% off original prices
- Prices start around $12 for Brooks socks
- Running shoe styles include Ghost, Glycerin, Adrenaline, and Hyperion lines
- Some styles offer wide width options
- Several styles marked as Top Rated by customer reviews
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