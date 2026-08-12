Spend 9 days experiencing Provence through its food, culture, history, and landscapes on a journey curated by travel journalist and television host Joseph Rosendo. Stay at the Grand Hôtel Roi René in Aix-en-Provence and explore destinations including Arles, Cassis, Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, and the Ventoux region. Travel departs April 6, 2027. Book this travel deal by August 23, 2026.

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