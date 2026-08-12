Spend 9 days exploring Normandy’s World War II history and cultural heritage on a journey curated by historian and author David Eisenhower. Visit D-Day sites including Omaha Beach, Utah Beach, Pointe du Hoc, Pegasus Bridge, and the Normandy American Cemetery, along with Mont-Saint-Michel, Honfleur, Bayeux, and Le Havre. Travel departs July 3, 2027. Book this travel deal by August 23, 2026.

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