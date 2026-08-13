Explore three Greek destinations with 2 nights in Athens, 3 nights in Santorini, and 3 nights in Crete. This package includes roundtrip flights with baggage, internal flights between Athens and Santorini and Crete and Athens, a ferry from Santorini to Crete, private airport and port transfers, daily breakfast in Athens and Santorini, and an all-inclusive stay at the 5-star Bella Beach Hotel in Crete. Select departures from Boston start at $1,899 per person. Book this travel deal by August 31, 2026.

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