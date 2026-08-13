Spend 4 nights at the 5-star Canal Central Hotel in Dubai before flying to the Maldives for 5 nights at Oblu Xperience Ailafushi. The package includes roundtrip flights with baggage, breakfast in Dubai, a Dubai Marina dinner cruise with transfers, airport transfers, speedboat transfers in the Maldives, and the resort's Fushi Plan. The $2,749-per-person rate is available on select departures from Chicago. Book this travel deal by August 31, 2026.

Satisfy your wanderlust - and your wallet - by taking a look at all our top travel deals. Buy Now at The Flights Guru