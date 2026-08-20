At Amazon, get this 36" x 16" 6-Panel Pegboard Wall Organizer Kit for $35. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this kit. It bundles six panels covering a 36" x 16" wall area with 200 hooks, clips, and holders for organizing tools and supplies. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes 6 black polypropylene pegboard panels forming a 36" x 16" wall area
- Comes with 200 accessories including hooks, clips, brackets, and magnetic holders
- Includes an accessory removal tool for adjusting the layout
- Panels resist rust and wipe clean for indoor or outdoor use
- Includes drilled mounting hardware for wall installation
- Total weight of 5.5 lb.
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Published 38 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Home Depot's Special Values sheds lineup covers everything from compact metal units to large resin and wood storage buildings. A VIWAT 10' x 16' metal shed drops to $500, down from $775, while a Suncast Modernist resin shed with floor is $1,000, down from $1,230. Shoppers will also find heavier-duty options like a Best Barns two-story wood barn kit for those needing more storage space. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Metal, resin, and wood shed options in various sizes
- Sizes range from small vertical units to large multi-room barns
- Many models include lockable doors and windows
- Several sheds ship with included flooring
- Free ship-to-store and pickup available on most items
At Amazon Haul, get this Neodymium Magnetic Hooks 6-Pack for $1.49. It's the best deal we've seen for this multipack. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
This Ryobi LINK ONE+ Battery Shelf 2-Pack, pictured here, is $19.97, down from $29.94. One of these goes for $15 elsewhere. Each shelf holds up to 20 lb. and has 4 slots for organizing ONE+ batteries, and it connects to the RYOBI LINK modular storage system. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Includes 2 battery shelves
- 4 slots per shelf to organize ONE+ batteries
- 20-lb. weight capacity per shelf
- Fits any combination of ONE+ batteries
- Compatible with the RYOBI LINK modular storage system
This 50-piece Smart T pegboard set is $27.99, down from $79.97. The kit includes pegboard panels, rails, and various hook styles made from heavy-duty steel with an anti-rust coating, and mounts to drywall, studs, or concrete. Buy Now at Walmart
- Includes 50 pieces total for a complete wall storage system
- Made of heavy-duty steel with an anti-rust coating
- Includes pegboard panels, adjustable rails, and multiple hook styles
- Mounts to drywall, studs, or concrete with included hardware
- Suitable for garages, workshops, sheds, and laundry rooms
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this High-Pressure Car Washing Water Gun for $3.43. It's the best price we could find by $9. Shipping is free for Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
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