This 32 Degrees Men's Sweater Knit Crew Top is $9.99, down from $45. It's made from a rayon, polyester, and spandex blend with 4-way stretch, quick-dry, and anti-pilling properties. Apply coupon code "NEWS24" for free shipping on orders of $23.75 or more. Deal ends August 17 at 8 am ET. Buy Now at 32 Degrees
- Blend of rayon, polyester, and spandex
- 26.5" body length in size medium
- Crewneck pullover style
- 4-way stretch construction
- Quick-dry, anti-pilling fabric
- Regular fit
REI offers its REI Men's Co-op Trailmade Fleece Jacket in Cascade Leaf Midnight Navy for $19.83 for a $50 savings. It's available in sizes from S to 3XL. Shipping is free over $60, or you can choose pickup for free at many stores (members will get free shipping outright). Buy Now at REI
The Irish Store's Summer Sale covers up to 50% off sweaters, jewelry, home decor, and gifts. Aran sweaters for men and women start around $72, while Belleek mug sets drop to $29.95 from $71.95. The sale spans hundreds of products, including Celtic jewelry like the Silver Connemara Marble Claddagh Ring, now $51.95 down from $99.95. Shop Now at The Irish Store
- Aran sweaters for men and women from $71.95
- Celtic jewelry including Claddagh rings and Trinity Knot earrings
- Belleek mugs and Irish home decor pieces
- Wool throws, blankets, and scarves
- Traditional flat caps and newsboy caps
Most stores charge $89. The fleece is made from 100% recycled polyester and is Fair Trade Certified, meaning workers who made it earned a premium for their labor. This item is discontinued, so sizes are limited. Buy Now at REI
- Made from 100% recycled polyester microdenier fleece
- Anti-pilling finish on both sides of the fabric
- Raglan sleeves for a relaxed fit
- Marsupial pass-through pocket for hand warmth and storage
- Made in a Fair Trade Certified factory
- Weighs 8.8 oz.
Winter is coming. This Jos. A. Bank Tailored Fit Tech Flannel Vest is $14.99, down from $69. Free standard shipping applies on orders over $50. Deal ends today. Buy Now at Jos. A. Bank
- Tailored fit design
- Flannel fabric construction
- Available in Small, Medium, Large, and X Large
- Silver Grey color option
Discounts of up to 90% off now apply in the 32 Degrees Summer Clearance Sale. This beats our mention from earlier this week, when we saw up to 75% off. Plus, you can use the promo code "NEWS24" to get free shipping on orders of $23.75 or more (otherwise, shipping adds $6). There are some super-low prices on shorts, T-shirts, swimwear, and dresses in here after the hefty price drops. Shop Now at 32 Degrees
32 Degrees has marked down its men's summer styles by up to 90% off, with prices starting at just $4.99. The sale includes T-shirts, polos, swim shorts, sleepwear, shoes, and even sweatpant-style jeans, most of which are at the best prices we've ever seen. Plus, you can use the promo code "NEWS24" to get free shipping on orders of $23.75 or more (otherwise, shipping adds $6). Shop Now at 32 Degrees
- Includes t-shirts, polos, shorts, and swimwear
- Sleepwear and sweatpant-style jeans included
- Multi-packs available on select t-shirts and socks
- Comp. values on items range from $20 to $70
32 Degrees offers the 32 Degrees Men's Stretch Flow Tipped Polo from $5.99. Coupon code "NEWSTIP" cuts the starting price to $3.99. That's $24 off its $30 comparison value. It's built with quick-drying, anti-pilling polyester and a contrast tipped collar and sleeves for a classic golf-style look. Shipping adds $6, but you can spend $32 or more to get free shipping. Buy Now at 32 Degrees
- 100% polyester construction
- Regular fit
- 28.5" body length (size M)
- Contrast tipped collar, placket, and sleeves
- Quick-drying, anti-pilling fabric
- Tag-free label
- Available in multiple colors, at either $3.99 or $5.99 after the coupon
At 32 Degrees, these Men's Cool Shorts are down to just $7, after dropping a massive 78% from their original price of $32. Plus, you can use the promo code "NEWS24" to get free shipping on orders of $23.75 or more (otherwise, shipping adds $6). You'll stand to get the best savings if you buy four pairs of these shorts, stocking up in different colors, or if you buy multiple items in the 32 Degrees Summer Clearance Sale as then you'll get free shipping. Buy Now at 32 Degrees
- 90% polyester, 10% spandex fabric
- 10" inseam (size M)
- Relaxed fit with 4-way stretch
- Drawstring elastic waistband
- 2 side pockets and faux fly
- Moisture-wicking, anti-odor fabric
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