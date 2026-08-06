3dMarkerpro is offering 42% off the Turtle series of 3D scanners. Using coupon code "News50", you can save up to $1,270. The coupon applies to all Turtle configurations, including individual modules, the Control Pad, and bundle combinations. Plus, free shipping applies. Deal ends September 6.

The 3DMakerpro Turtle is a modular 3D scanning system that uses one portable host with interchangeable S, M, and L scanner modules for objects ranging from tiny miniatures to large vehicle parts. It can handle the capture, processing, review, and export processes directly on the device, so users can complete scans without a laptop. Shop Now at 3DMakerPro