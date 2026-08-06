3dMarkerpro is offering 42% off the Turtle series of 3D scanners. Using coupon code "News50", you can save up to $1,270. The coupon applies to all Turtle configurations, including individual modules, the Control Pad, and bundle combinations. Plus, free shipping applies. Deal ends September 6.
The 3DMakerpro Turtle is a modular 3D scanning system that uses one portable host with interchangeable S, M, and L scanner modules for objects ranging from tiny miniatures to large vehicle parts. It can handle the capture, processing, review, and export processes directly on the device, so users can complete scans without a laptop. Shop Now at 3DMakerPro
- Swappable S / M / L scanning modules for different object sizes
- 2.3MP sensor with 76% more pixels for enhanced detail capture
- Up to 30 FPS scanning with PC connection
- Standalone 6.4" 2K touchscreen Control Pad
- Scan objects across a wide size range, from small details to larger objects
Designed with younger users in mind, this AI-assisted 3D printer is worth considering if you want to introduce a kid to hands-on making without handing them a machine built for adults. Clip the on-page coupon and apply promo code "5HDM6635" for a savings of $110. Buy Now at Amazon
- AI tools generate 3D models from sketches and photos
- Enclosed child-safe design with non-toxic filament
- Fully assembled, plug-and-play setup
- Access to 8,000+ printable toy models and designs
- Fast 400mm/s printing with built-in time-lapse camera
With promo code "NEWFINDS20", this refurbished Creality K2 SE 3D printer drops to $159.20, down from $199. It's the best deal we could find by $158. The printer supports print speeds up to 500mm/s and multi-color printing when paired with the optional CFS unit. It includes a 2-year Allstate warranty. Coupon ends August 9. Buy Now at eBay
- Prints at speeds up to 500mm/s
- Supports multi-color printing with optional CFS add-on
- Uses fused deposition modeling (FDM) 3D printing technology
- Metal construction with a black finish
- Weighs 28.85 lb.
At AliExpress today, you can get this Silk PLA filament spool in Skin Tone (pictured) or Copper for around $7. That's $15 less than its original price. It'll even ship for free from the seller. The filament works with most FDM 3D printers. Buy Now at AliExpress
- 1.75mm diameter filament
- Available in 200g, 250g, 500g, or 1000g spool sizes
- Silk PLA material with a smooth, glossy finish
- Compatible with most FDM 3D printers
- Available in skin tone and copper colors
- 1-year shelf life
With promo code "NEWFINDS20", this Creality SPARKX i7 Nano Combo 3D Printer drops to $299. It's $60 cheaper than Amazon's price. This model prints at speeds up to 500 mm/s and supports a wide range of filaments including PLA, TPU, PETG, and ABS, and comes bundled with free Hyper PLA RFID filament. Coupon ends August 9. Buy Now at eBay
- Print size of 260 x 260 x 255 mm
- Maximum printing speed of 500 mm/s
- FDM 3D printing technology
- Supports PLA, TPU, PETG, ABS, PLA-CF, PETG-CF, and CR-carbon filaments
- Includes free Hyper PLA RFID filament
- 1-year manufacturer warranty