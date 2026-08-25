With coupon code "BULLSEYESAVE10", this two-pack of Room Essentials counter height barstools drops to $30.59. It's a great deal for a 2-pack of barstools and a low now by $45. Each solid wood stool has a curved saddle seat and a built-in footrest crossbar for comfortable seating at a kitchen counter or bar. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at eBay
AT Wayfair, get this Martha Stewart armchair for $62 when you clip the on-page coupon. That makes for a savings of 90%. Buy Now at Wayfair
At eBay, use promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8" to get this Swivel Glider Recliner Chair for $120. It's a great deal for a recliner chair. Shipping is free. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at eBay
At Amazon, get this Flexispot Truffle Top Grain Leather Power Wall Hugger Recliner for $522. It's the best price we could find by $978. It's made of top-grain leather and includes built-in heat and massage functions along with USB and USB-C charging ports. The wall hugger design needs just 1.2" of clearance to fully recline, making it suited for smaller rooms or RVs. Buy Now at Amazon
Use promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8" to drop the MoDRN Glam Velvet Rocking Chair to $68.08 for a $133 low. Shipping is free. Deal ends September 1st. Buy Now at eBay
Madison Seating's eBay storefront offers a wide range of refurbished Herman Miller office chairs, with prices starting at $99.11 for an Eames Molded Plastic chair and reaching up to $1,049 for a fully loaded Embody chair. Popular Aeron and Mirra models are also available in refurbished condition, many backed by a 10-year warranty and free returns. The selection extends beyond Herman Miller to include refurbished chairs from Steelcase and Knoll as well. Buy Now at eBay
- Refurbished Herman Miller Aeron, Mirra, Cosm, Embody, and Setu chairs available
- Includes other brands like Steelcase, Knoll, and Eames-designed seating
- Chairs sold by Madison Seating, a specialist refurbisher on eBay
- 10-year warranty offered on many listings
- Free delivery and free returns on all listed items
With promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8", this onn. 11" Tablet Pro drops to $41.40, down from its $89 list price. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, giving it enough room for apps and media at a budget price point. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at eBay
- 11" display
- 4GB of RAM
- 64GB of storage
- 2.8 GHz octa-core processor
adidas is offering up to 60% off in its eBay outlet store, with an extra 50% off using promo code "AUGUST50". The sale spans running shoes, slides, apparel, and accessories, such as the adidas Ultraboost 5X shoes at $130 to $140, down from $180, and the Gazelle Indoor shoes at $61, down from $130. Coupon ends August 27. Shop Now at eBay
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here also qualifies for the promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", which cuts an extra 10% off. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. A max. discount of $40 applies and the coupon expires on September 1. Shop Now at eBay
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