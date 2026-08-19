This 2026 Topps Flagship Football hobby jumbo box marks the return of the Flagship brand to football after more than a decade away. It includes rookie cards for players like Fernando Mendoza, Jeremiyah Love, and Carnell Tate, along with veteran and legendary player cards, autographs, and memorabilia inserts. These boxes can resell for double the list price and individual card finds can be worth much more than the box itself. The drop ends August 21 at 10am ET. Buy Now at Fanatics
- Factory sealed hobby jumbo box
- Includes rookie cards of Fernando Mendoza, Jeremiyah Love, and Carnell Tate
- Features veteran stars including Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, and Joe Burrow
- Includes legends such as Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, and Drew Brees
- Contains inserts, parallels, and Super Short Prints including 1957 Rookie Variations
- Autograph and memorabilia cards include Flagship First Signatures and Topps Patch Autograph Cards
-
Expires 8/21/2026
Published 39 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Best Buy's Nintendo Collectibles sale covers Pokemon trading cards, plush toys, LEGO sets, and display accessories from brands like Funko, Ultra PRO, and Bandai. Deals include the Pokémon Salamence ex & Reshiram ex Premium Collection at $180, down from $249, and the Pokemon ME5 Mega Evolution Pitch Black Elite Trainer Boxes (2-Pack) at $219.99, down from $300. Smaller items like Bandai Pokémon model kits start under $6, giving shoppers options across a wide price range. My Best Buy members get free shipping. (It's free to join. Shipping is free for everyone over $35. Pickup may also be available.)Shop Now at Best Buy
This Secret Wars hardcover is $20.17, down from its $34.99 list price. You'd pay $5 more elsewhere. Plus, Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
Every day, you'll find a new selection of live eBay auctions by independent comic sellers in this sale section. Several shows preview raw and graded books on which bids will start at just $1. You'll be able to buy exclusives, signed editions, and vintage Marvel and DC titles across sellers like Cowabunga Comics, Unknown Comics, and Toy Cabal. Buy Now at eBay
- Live-streamed comic book auctions and sales
- Includes exclusives, variants, and signed editions
- Categories include Marvel, DC, vintage, and modern comics
- Some sellers offer $1 starting bids
- Graded and raw comic book listings available
- Multiple live and scheduled seller broadcasts
BGASC via eBay offers a wide range of gold and silver bullion, with prices spanning from a 1-gram Sunshine gold bar at $190 to larger bars and coins weighing up to a kilo or 100 oz. The selection includes bars from well-known mints like PAMP Suisse, Valcambi, and the Royal Canadian Mint, as well as classic coins like the American Gold Eagle and American Silver Eagle. All orders ship free. Buy Now at eBay
- Gold and silver coins, bars, and rounds from mints including PAMP Suisse, Valcambi, Argor Heraeus, and the Royal Canadian Mint
- Sizes ranging from 1 gram to 100 oz.
- Includes random-year American Gold Eagle and American Silver Eagle coins
- Some gold bars come with an assay certificate
For one last day, you can shop a range of discounted soccer jerseys and other merch at Fanatics with the promo code "SCHOOL". The coupon discount is shown on the product pages on eligible items, while many are discounted without the code. You can also get free shipping on orders over $39 with the same coupon, which saves another few bucks on lots of orders. Shop Now at Fanatics
Fanatics is discounting a wide range of officially licensed college hoodies and sweatshirts, with deals starting from $7.99. Shipping is free on orders of $39 or more with promo code "SCHOOL". Shop Now at Fanatics
Fanatics has marked down soccer national team jerseys and gear across brands like adidas, Nike, and Puma. Replica jerseys for teams such as Germany, Italy, and Jamaica are discounted from their regular prices, including a Germany adidas 2026 home jersey at $69.99, down from $99.99. Shoppers can also find authentic match jerseys and track jackets across men's, women's, and kids' sizes. Shipping is free on orders of $39 or more with promo code "SCHOOL". Deal ends August 15. Shop Now at Fanatics
Fanatics carries thousands of autographed helmets and masks spanning the NFL, college football, MLB, and NHL, from mini helmets signed by stars like Josh Allen and Jerry Rice to full-size authentic helmets and goalie masks. Prices range widely, with clearance items marked down from their original prices and rarer pieces, like a limited-edition Will Howard helmet, priced well into the thousands. Most items ship free. Shop Now at Fanatics
Sign In or Register