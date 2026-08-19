This factory sealed hobby box marks the return of Topps Flagship Football after more than a decade away from the licensed card market. It includes a mix of base cards, inserts, and autograph or memorabilia hits featuring rookies like Fernando Mendoza and veterans such as Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. The resell value of these boxes unopened can be double or individual finds can be worth much more. The drop ends August 21 at 10am ET. Buy Now at Fanatics
- Factory sealed hobby box
- Fully licensed NFL trading card release
- Includes rookie cards of Fernando Mendoza, Jeremiyah Love, and Carnell Tate
- Features veteran stars including Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, and Joe Burrow
- Includes autograph and memorabilia card inserts
- Features 1957 Rookie Variations and All Kings insert sets
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Expires 8/21/2026
Published 16 min ago
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Best Buy's Nintendo Collectibles sale covers Pokemon trading cards, plush toys, LEGO sets, and display accessories from brands like Funko, Ultra PRO, and Bandai. Deals include the Pokémon Salamence ex & Reshiram ex Premium Collection at $180, down from $249, and the Pokemon ME5 Mega Evolution Pitch Black Elite Trainer Boxes (2-Pack) at $219.99, down from $300. Smaller items like Bandai Pokémon model kits start under $6, giving shoppers options across a wide price range. My Best Buy members get free shipping. (It's free to join. Shipping is free for everyone over $35. Pickup may also be available.)Shop Now at Best Buy
This Secret Wars hardcover is $20.17, down from its $34.99 list price. You'd pay $5 more elsewhere. Plus, Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
Every day, you'll find a new selection of live eBay auctions by independent comic sellers in this sale section. Several shows preview raw and graded books on which bids will start at just $1. You'll be able to buy exclusives, signed editions, and vintage Marvel and DC titles across sellers like Cowabunga Comics, Unknown Comics, and Toy Cabal. Buy Now at eBay
- Live-streamed comic book auctions and sales
- Includes exclusives, variants, and signed editions
- Categories include Marvel, DC, vintage, and modern comics
- Some sellers offer $1 starting bids
- Graded and raw comic book listings available
- Multiple live and scheduled seller broadcasts
BGASC via eBay offers a wide range of gold and silver bullion, with prices spanning from a 1-gram Sunshine gold bar at $190 to larger bars and coins weighing up to a kilo or 100 oz. The selection includes bars from well-known mints like PAMP Suisse, Valcambi, and the Royal Canadian Mint, as well as classic coins like the American Gold Eagle and American Silver Eagle. All orders ship free. Buy Now at eBay
- Gold and silver coins, bars, and rounds from mints including PAMP Suisse, Valcambi, Argor Heraeus, and the Royal Canadian Mint
- Sizes ranging from 1 gram to 100 oz.
- Includes random-year American Gold Eagle and American Silver Eagle coins
- Some gold bars come with an assay certificate
For one last day, you can shop a range of discounted soccer jerseys and other merch at Fanatics with the promo code "SCHOOL". The coupon discount is shown on the product pages on eligible items, while many are discounted without the code. You can also get free shipping on orders over $39 with the same coupon, which saves another few bucks on lots of orders. Shop Now at Fanatics
Fanatics is discounting a wide range of officially licensed college hoodies and sweatshirts, with deals starting from $7.99. Shipping is free on orders of $39 or more with promo code "SCHOOL". Shop Now at Fanatics
Fanatics has marked down soccer national team jerseys and gear across brands like adidas, Nike, and Puma. Replica jerseys for teams such as Germany, Italy, and Jamaica are discounted from their regular prices, including a Germany adidas 2026 home jersey at $69.99, down from $99.99. Shoppers can also find authentic match jerseys and track jackets across men's, women's, and kids' sizes. Shipping is free on orders of $39 or more with promo code "SCHOOL". Deal ends August 15. Shop Now at Fanatics
Through August 20, Fanatics has t-shirts for international soccer clubs like Barcelona, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Arsenal and Manchester City discounted 25% off with promo code "25TEES". Plus, you can pick up clearance and limited time deals for much lower prices. With over 2,000 styles to choose from, it's likely your club is represented with a new t-shirt to add to the collection. Shipping varies by location and product type. Shop Now at Fanatics
- T-shirts for international soccer clubs including Barcelona, Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Manchester City
- Styles for men, women, kids, and baby
- Includes player tees such as Erling Haaland Manchester City designs
- Some items discounted with promo code 25TEES
- Sizes and styles include long sleeve, graphic, and team crest designs
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