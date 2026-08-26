This Topps Hoops Basketball value box is factory sealed and exclusive to Fanatics, priced at $39.99. It includes a 300-card base set along with a chance at parallels, inserts, and autographed cards such as Rookie Signatures and 1989 Signatures. Buy Now at Fanatics
- 300-card base set
- Factory sealed value box
- Fanatics exclusive release
- Includes parallels and insert cards
- Chance at autograph cards including Rookie Signatures and 1989 Signatures
- Covers current NBA stars and rookies
eBay's Collectibles Deals page covers a wide mix of items, from Funko Pop figures and anime statues to manga box sets and trading card game booster boxes. A Pokemon TCG Sword & Shield Lost Origin booster box is discounted to $779.99, while smaller items like Funko Pop figures start under $12. Manga collectors will find complete box sets, such as the Dragon Ball collection at $115.18, alongside anime statues from franchises like Demon Slayer, Spy x Family, and One Piece. Shop Now at eBay
Get up to 67% off at Fanatics on a wide selection of officially licensed Funko Pop figures, OYO toys, and sports bobbleheads featuring players from major pro leagues and pop culture. Shipping varies by zip code. Shop Now at Fanatics
- Officially licensed sports collectibles
- Includes Funko Pop figures, OYO toys, and bobbleheads
- Styles featuring players across major pro sports
This factory sealed hobby box from Fanatics features the Chrome Black basketball set, known for its chromium finish and premium autograph cards. It includes chances at rare parallels and signatures from stars like Victor Wembanyama, LeBron James, and Stephen Curry, along with rookies like Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper. Only app users can access this drop and it will include free shipping. The drop ends August 27 at 10am ET.Only a limited number of customers who sign up will be selected. Shipping and payment details are collected at sign-up, but only charged if you're selected. Selected customers are automatically notified and charged—no need to rush at checkout. Buy Now at Fanatics
- Factory sealed hobby box
- Chromium finish card design
- Autograph cards including Rookie Autographs, Ivory Autographs, Super Futures Autographs, and Glow Up Signatures
- Insert sets including Black Lightning, Nocturnal, Home Court, Carbon Flare, and Obscura
- Features NBA stars and rookies such as Victor Wembanyama, LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, and Kon Knueppel
Act fast to score limited-edition Topps NOW trading cards that capture the biggest moments in sports and entertainment right as they unfold. Plus, you'll find out exactly how rare your new collectible is once the official print runs are revealed online. These unique, numbered limited time cards are only available until their timer runs out and then will ship in four to six weeks. Buy Now at Fanatics
- Includes Topps Now cards spanning MLB, NBA, WWE, soccer, and Formula 1
- Several cards are limited print runs with individual serial numbers
- Some cards come CGC authenticated and graded up to Gem Mint or Pristine 10
- New arrivals and rookie cards included alongside vintage releases dating back to 2016
- Free shipping offered on select graded cards
Fanatics has marked down hundreds of soccer national team items, with clearance jerseys, tees, and hats spanning teams like Germany, Italy, Nigeria, and Jamaica. Prices start under $7 for accessories and reach up to $130 for jerseys such as the Bob Marley Jamaica National Team adidas 2026 Home Replica Jersey, now $64.99. Orders over $39 ship free using code "39SHIP". Shop Now at Fanatics
- Replica jerseys from national teams including Germany, Italy, Nigeria, and Jamaica
- T-shirts, hoodies, and hats featuring World Cup 2026 graphics
- Items available for men, women, and kids
- Brands include adidas, Nike, Jordan Brand, and New Era
- Free shipping on orders over $39 with code 39SHIP
For one last day, you can shop a range of discounted soccer jerseys and other merch at Fanatics with the promo code "SCHOOL". The coupon discount is shown on the product pages on eligible items, while many are discounted without the code. You can also get free shipping on orders over $39 with the same coupon, which saves another few bucks on lots of orders. Shop Now at Fanatics
Fanatics is discounting a wide range of officially licensed college hoodies and sweatshirts, with deals starting from $7.99. Shipping is free on orders of $39 or more with promo code "SCHOOL". Shop Now at Fanatics
Fanatics has marked down soccer national team jerseys and gear across brands like adidas, Nike, and Puma. Replica jerseys for teams such as Germany, Italy, and Jamaica are discounted from their regular prices, including a Germany adidas 2026 home jersey at $69.99, down from $99.99. Shoppers can also find authentic match jerseys and track jackets across men's, women's, and kids' sizes. Shipping is free on orders of $39 or more with promo code "SCHOOL". Deal ends August 15. Shop Now at Fanatics
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