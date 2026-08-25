This factory sealed hobby box from Fanatics features the Chrome Black basketball set, known for its chromium finish and premium autograph cards. It includes chances at rare parallels and signatures from stars like Victor Wembanyama, LeBron James, and Stephen Curry, along with rookies like Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper. Only app users can access this drop and it will include free shipping. The drop ends August 27 at 10am ET.Only a limited number of customers who sign up will be selected. Shipping and payment details are collected at sign-up, but only charged if you're selected. Selected customers are automatically notified and charged—no need to rush at checkout. Buy Now at Fanatics