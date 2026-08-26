At Amazon, get this 16"x20" Magnetic Chalkboard Calendar for $14. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this chalkboard calendar. It includes a magnet for hanging photos or notes and chalk pencils, and mounts to the wall in a 16" x 20" white wood frame. Buy Now at Amazon
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Madison Seating's eBay storefront offers a wide range of refurbished Herman Miller office chairs, with prices starting at $99.11 for an Eames Molded Plastic chair and reaching up to $1,049 for a fully loaded Embody chair. Popular Aeron and Mirra models are also available in refurbished condition, many backed by a 10-year warranty and free returns. The selection extends beyond Herman Miller to include refurbished chairs from Steelcase and Knoll as well. Buy Now at eBay
- Refurbished Herman Miller Aeron, Mirra, Cosm, Embody, and Setu chairs available
- Includes other brands like Steelcase, Knoll, and Eames-designed seating
- Chairs sold by Madison Seating, a specialist refurbisher on eBay
- 10-year warranty offered on many listings
- Free delivery and free returns on all listed items
Woot's The Office sale covers a wide mix of workspace gear, from desks and chairs to monitors and printers. A Furinno Econ Writing Desk drops to $24.99, down from $109.99, while a Samsung Business SH850 27" QHD monitor is $229.99, down from $625.95. The sale also spans printer toner, power strips, and general office supplies. This deal ends August 26. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Office Depot's Summer Showroom Sale covers furniture like office chairs, desks, bookcases, and file cabinets, with an extra 10% off select furniture when you buy online and pick up in store. Examples include a Realspace Everton executive chair at $169.99, down from $349.99, and a Realspace Magellan height-adjustable standing desk at $229.99, down from $649.99. Choose pickup for the maximum discount on select items (as marked), or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Office chairs, desks, bookcases, and file cabinets included
- Executive, manager, and gaming-style chairs on sale
- Standing desks and corner computer desks discounted
- Free store pickup available in as little as 10 minutes
- Free delivery on qualifying $50 orders
Staples has marked down a wide range of writing supplies, including pens, pencils, markers, and highlighters from brands like Sharpie, BIC, Pilot, and Ticonderoga. We've pictured the Sharpie S-Gel Retractable Gel Pen 12-Pack for $11.99 ($8 off). Orders of $35 or more ship free. Shop Now at Staples
- Includes pens, pencils, markers, and highlighters from brands like Sharpie, BIC, Pilot, Expo, and Ticonderoga
- Wooden pencils available in packs of 8, 18, and 24
- Dry erase and permanent markers offered in fine, chisel, and tank tip styles
- Gel and ballpoint pens available in multiple ink colors and pack sizes
- Pencil cases, pouches, and sharpeners also included in the sale
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this Shoulder Backpack for $2.85. It's a great deal for such a bag. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
At Amazon Haul, get this 5-Piece Stainless Steel Food Storage Container Set for $3.80. It's the best price we could find by $6. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
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