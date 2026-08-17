Works well for anyone lighting up a basement, hallway, or closet on a budget, since four fixtures at 3,200 lumens each cover a lot of ground for one purchase. Apply coupon code "NWPCUDGT" for a savings of $25. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3200lm brightness with 90% energy savings
- 0.87-inch ultra-slim design for low ceilings
- Two-step simple twist-lock installation
- Flicker-free eye protection technology
- 25,000-hour long-lasting LED lifespan
West Elm's lighting sale covers pendant lights, table lamps, floor lamps, and sconces across a range of styles and finishes. Shoppers can filter by room or product type to find in-stock pieces ready to ship. We've pictured the Sculptural Geo 8" 7-Light Chandelier for $55.20 ($14 savings). Buy Now at West Elm
- Includes pendant lights, table lamps, floor lamps, and sconces
- Multiple finishes and colors available
- Filterable by product type and room
- In-stock items ready to ship
This digital clock with a 13-color night light is $12.99, down from $19.99 at Woot. It's the best deal we could find by $17. It includes a USB charging port and adjustable alarm volume, features not always found on basic bedside clocks. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Crate & Barrel is offering up to 60% off decor and lighting, spanning categories like lighting, rugs, pillows and throws, wall decor, vases, decor sets, and outdoor decor. Over 1,000 items are included. Many items ship free. Shop Now at Crate & Barrel
- Covers lighting, bedding, pillows & throws, and wall decor & mirrors
- Also includes home accents, outdoor decor, window curtains, and rugs
- Over 1,000 items included in the sale
- Many items ship free
Wayfair offers the 510 Design Fairmount 8-Light Traditional Chandelier for $15.03 when you clip the coupon. That's a $57 low and a very low price for a chandelier. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Wayfair
- Includes 8 extension rods (six 12" and two 6") for adjustable hanging height between 19" and 49"
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
This Gildan Heavy Cotton T-Shirt 3-Pack is just $10.75, down from $14.99. That's Amazon's lowest-ever price and it works out at just $3.58 per T-shirt. Shipping is free for Prime members, too. You can get the pack in Sand in sizes S, M, and L. They're made from 100% U.S. cotton in a medium weight, classic fit design. Buy Now at Amazon
- 100% U.S. cotton fabric
- Medium weight fabric
- Classic fit with pull-on closure
- Low stretch, non-stretchable material
- Standard length
- Available up to size 5XL
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