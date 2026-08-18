At Amazon, add this 12-Foot Animated Hovering Witch Halloween Decoration to you cart to automatically drop the price to $117 at checkout. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this Halloween decoration. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Stands 12 ft. tall for outdoor display
- Sound and motion activated with glowing green eyes
- Jaw moves in sync with recorded phrases
- Purple cape and black pointy hat design
- Requires 3 AA batteries, not included
- Simple assembly with included instructions
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Published 26 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Home Depot offers The Home Depot 2-Gallon Halloween Bucket for $2.88. Shipping is free. Note that this item is backordered. Buy Now at Home Depot
This Red Shed Mummy Metal Rooster statue is $149.99 at Tractor Supply. It's a $100 savings. Standing 6 ft. tall and built from powder-coat iron, it's designed to withstand outdoor weather while serving as a Halloween yard display. Opt for pickup to avoid the delivery fee. Buy Now at Tractor Supply Co.
- Stands 6 ft. tall
- Made from powder-coat iron for long-lasting durability
- Suitable for indoor or outdoor use
- Weather-resistant design withstands outdoor elements
- Includes 3 ground stakes to keep it upright and stable
- Measures 45" L x 16" W x 72" H
Update: The price has dropped to $14.05 since this was originally published.
This Joyfy hanging ghost decoration is $14.79, down from $25.99 at Walmart. It stands 47" tall and includes a blue LED light with a 6-hour timer setting for automatic nighttime use. Spend $35 for free shipping, or choose pickup to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Walmart
- Measures approximately 47" tall
- Blue LED light with 3 modes: 6-hour timer, always on, or off
- Requires 3 AA batteries, not included
- Bendable arms allow for posing in different positions
- Waterproof design suited for outdoor use
- Designed to hang from trees, rooftops, doors, or windows
Amazon offers this 5-foot spider decoration in Black for $8.99. Other colors are $13 to $14. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Bendable, adjustable legs for hanging on fences, doors, windows, or trees
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
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