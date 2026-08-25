With promo code "NGZF434", this $100 Xbox gift card drops to $90 at Newegg. It can be redeemed for games, apps, movies, and TV shows through the Microsoft Store, Windows, or Xbox, and carries no fees or expiration date. Buy Now at Newegg
This AMC Theatres bundle includes two standard movie tickets plus a $20 eGift card for $40 at Costco. That's a savings of around $8, considering the average price of an AMC ticket price of around $14. The eGift card can be applied toward concessions, upgrades, or online redemption fees, adding flexibility beyond just the movie tickets. Delivery is via email. Buy Now at Costco
- Includes 2 standard/digital movie eTickets and one $20 eGift Card
- Valid at all U.S. AMC Theatres locations
- Redeemable online, in-theatre, or via the AMC mobile app
- Convenience fee applies to online and mobile app redemption
- eGift card can be used for tickets, concessions, or upgrade charges
- Limit of 5 transactions, up to 10 units per membership every 14 days
Target is offering a $10 Target GiftCard when you buy any three select household items from brands like Tide, Lysol, Clorox, Charmin, Bounty, and Glad. The promotion covers hundreds of items across detergents, toilet paper, paper towels, cleaners, and trash bags, and several products also carry their own manufacturer coupons on top of the gift card offer. Deal ends August 29th. Shop Now at Target
This Landry's gift card bundle gives $100 in value for $79.99, covering two $50 Gift cards usable at more than 400 restaurant locations. The cards work across multiple well-known dining brands, including Morton's, McCormick & Schmick's, and Chart House, giving recipients flexibility in where they redeem them. Delivery is via email. Buy Now at Costco
- 2 separate $50 eGift cards included, $100 total value
- Valid at over 400 locations nationwide
- Accepted at Morton's, McCormick & Schmick's, Chart House, Del Frisco's Grille, and more
- Delivered by email, typically within 2 hours of purchase
- Non-refundable and not valid for combination with other discounts or promotions
This bundle offers $50 worth of See's Candies gift cards for $39.99. The cards can be used at participating See's Candies stores, online at Sees.com, or by phone, and they carry no expiration date. Shipping adds $3 (for 2-day delivery). Buy Now at Costco
- Includes two $25 gift cards for a $50 total value
- Redeemable at participating See's Candies locations in the U.S.
- Also valid at Sees.com or by phone order
- Cards have no expiration date
- Non-refundable and cannot be redeemed for cash
- Cannot be replaced if lost or stolen
Newegg offers this Used Like New HZG Ryzen 7 5700G 16GB RAM 1TB SSD Gaming Desktop for $535. That's $465 off its original list. It pairs a Ryzen 7 5700G processor with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD. It also includes Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and an ARGB air cooler for the CPU. Free shipping applies. It has a 30-return window. Buy Now at Newegg
- AMD Ryzen 7 5700G processor with 8 cores and 16 threads
- AMD Radeon Vega 8 integrated graphics
- 16GB DDR4 3200 MHz RAM
- 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD
- TJF-J8 ARGB air cooler
- 550W 80 Plus Bronze power supply w/ Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2
This Rosewill mini laser engraver is $59.99 at Newegg. That's a savings of $70. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Newegg
- 2.5W diode laser with engraving speeds up to 12,000mm per minute
- 0.04mm compressed spot for detailed, high-contrast results
- 130x140mm engraving area
- Built-in WiFi with mobile app control, plus compatibility with LaserGRBL and LightBurn software
Newegg offers the Redragon Scissor Low-Profile Slim Wireless Keyboard for $9.99 via promo code "EDF36982". That's a $12 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Newegg
This MSI Pro MP341CQ is a 34" curved ultrawide monitor with 1440p resolution and a 100Hz refresh rate. It's $170 at Newegg. That's $40 off and the lowest price we could find. It includes AMD FreeSync support, a 1ms response time, and built-in speakers, along with anti-flicker and low blue light features for extended viewing comfort. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Newegg
- 34" ultrawide curved screen with 1500R curvature
- UWQHD 1440p resolution
- 100Hz refresh rate w/ AMD FreeSync
- 1ms response time
- Two HDMI ports and one DisplayPort input
- Built-in speakers
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