This eufy add-on chime is $12 off the $39.99 list price and comes refurbished with a one-year warranty serviced by Allstate. It's also cheaper than the $39.99 current price for a new unit on Amazon. Shipping is free. Buy Now at eBay
- Compatible with eufy Video Doorbell E340, C30, and C31
- White plastic construction in a rectangular shape
- Refurbished to excellent condition by Anker
- Includes a one-year warranty serviced by Allstate
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Woot is offering an extra 30% off its Amazon Echo Devices sale with promo code "DEVICES30" at checkout. The lineup includes like-new Echo Dot, Echo Spot, Echo Show 5 Kids, and Echo Auto models starting at $11.89 after the code. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Like-new condition Amazon Echo devices
- Includes Echo Dot, Echo Spot, and Echo Show 5 Kids models
- Power adapters and accessories not included
- Extra 30% off with promo code at checkout
Govee's Back to School Sale covers smart lighting for indoor and outdoor spaces, including floor lamps, TV backlights, string lights, and ceiling fans. The Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights Pro drops to $599.99 from $759.99, while smaller items like the Govee RGBICW Smart Floor Lamp Basic are available for $64.99. Orders over $199 also unlock a free Govee Neon Rope Light 2. This sale ends August 17. Shop Now at govee.com
- Indoor and outdoor smart lighting including floor lamps, TV backlights, and LED strip lights
- Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights Pro discounted to $599.99 from $759.99
- Govee RGBICW Smart Floor Lamp Basic discounted to $64.99 from $99.99
- Govee Outdoor String Lights 2 discounted to $129.99 from $189.99
- Free gift offer available on orders over $199
- Deals grouped by categories such as Relax & Glow, Party Outside, and Dorm Glow-Up
At Amazon, get the Blink Wired Doorbell 2K+ Video Doorbell for $25. It's the best deal we could find by $25. It offers 2K video resolution and runs on continuous hardwired power rather than a battery, so it doesn't need recharging. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this Bio Bidet BB1200 Elongated Smart Bidet Seat for $200. It's the best price we could find by $169. It includes a heated seat, warm water wash, warm air dryer, and app or remote control for saving personal wash settings. Buy Now at Amazon
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here also qualifies for the promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", which cuts an extra 10% off. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. A max. discount of $40 applies and the coupon expires on September 1. Shop Now at eBay
This refurb Acer PM161Q is $34, down from its normal price of $140 on eBay. It's the best-ever deal we've seen for this model, in any condition. The monitor draws power and video over a single USB-C cable and weighs under 2 lbs, making it suited for use as a travel second screen. A 1-year Allstate warranty is included. Buy Now at eBay
- 1920x1080 IPS panel, 15.6"
- 60Hz refresh rate, 5ms response time
- 250 cd/m² brightness, 1000:1 contrast ratio
- 2x USB-C ports (power and video input)
- 1x Mini HDMI input
- Condition: Very Good - Refurbished
WatchMaxx's eBay store offers a large selection of new Omega watches, including Speedmaster, Seamaster, De Ville, and Constellation models. Prices range from about $2,905 for a Constellation Quartz women's watch to over $16,000 for a Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon, with most models discounted from their listed regular prices. All watches ship in their original box. Shop Now at eBay
Using promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", these Goodfellow & Co. Comfort Wear Trousers drop to $8.03, down from their $40 list price. Shipping is free, too. The cotton-spandex blend fabric offers stretch, and the trousers include a fly hook and zipper closure with side and back pockets. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at eBay
- Cotton-spandex blend fabric
- Regular rise, relaxed fit, relaxed legs
- Fly hook and zipper closure
- Two side pockets and back pockets
- 32" inseam
- Machine washable, tumble dry
At $40, this eufy Security C31 camera is $20 off its regular price of $60. It's the best deal we've seen for this model. It records in color at night, offers 360° pan and tilt with AI tracking for people, vehicles, and pets, and stores footage locally on a microSD card or HomeBase without requiring a subscription. Buy Now at Amazon
- no monthly fees
- 360° pan and tilt
- full color night vision
- dual external antennas
This eufyCam C35 2-camera kit is $70 off, bringing it down to $129.98 and the lowest price we've seen. It includes a HomeBase Mini for local storage and facial recognition without any monthly subscription fees. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2 wireless cameras suitable indoors or outdoors
- Color night vision
- Stores data on the HomeBase Mini
- 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi ensures stable connectivity
- Magnet or mount installation
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|29%
|--
|$28
|Buy Now
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