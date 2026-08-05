A compact high-speed hair dryer for anyone who wants faster drying without spending $80+ on a premium brand. Apply coupon code "VKCW6Y1N" for an extra savings of $21, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 160,000 RPM motor
- 500 million negative ions and active plasma particles
- Model: High-Speed Hair Dryer
CeraVe is offering a free sample of its Anti-Dandruff Hydrating Shampoo directly through its website. Shoppers just need to fill out a short form to claim one. Shop Now at Cerave
This offer takes $5 off a haircut at participating Great Clips salons across the US. It must be redeemed within 14 days of the code being generated and is limited to one per customer. Shop Now at Great Clips
This offer takes $5 off a haircut at participating Great Clips salons in the US. It must be used within 14 days of the code being generated and is limited to one coupon per customer. Shop Now at Great Clips
- Valid at participating US Great Clips salons
- $5.00 off a haircut
- Limit one coupon per customer
- Must be redeemed within 14 days of code generation
- Not valid with any other offer
At Amazon, get this TRESemme Rich Moisture Shampoo & Conditioner 28-oz. Bottle 2-Count Pack for $5.91 when you clip the on-page coupon and check out with Subscribe & Save. It's the best price we could find by $5. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|59%
|$30 (exp 1 mo ago)
|$28
|Buy Now
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