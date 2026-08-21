Handy for anyone with a basement, water heater, or washing machine nearby, since it pings your phone the moment it detects a leak or a drop in temperature that could signal frozen pipes. Amazon has it for $14 for Prime members only, about $4 off the $18 list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Direct 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connection, no hub required
- Detects water leaks and freezing temperatures
- Six-probe sensor detects pooling and dripping water
- Compact, wire-free IP66-rated design
- 110dB local alarm and real-time app notifications
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Expires 8/31/2026
Published 52 min ago
Verified 33 min ago
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Popularity: 4/5
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|22%
|--
|$14
|Buy Now
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