eBay · 45 mins ago
Worx Trivac 12A 3-In-1 Electric Blower/Mulcher/Vacuum
$46 $54
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PREPFOR2021" to get the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Worx via eBay.
  • 12-amp
  • debris collection bag
  • 1.2 bushel capacity
  • 80- to 210-mph air speed
  • Model: WG505
  • Code "PREPFOR2021"
  • Expires 12/28/2020
    Published 45 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
