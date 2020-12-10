Apply coupon code "PWRTL15" to save $59 off list and get the lowest price we could find. (It's also $8 under our October mention of an open-box item.) Buy Now at eBay
- This certified refurbished item carries a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- Axis converts from a reciprocating saw to a jigsaw
- Compact and lightweight drill
- Model: WX912L
It's $8 under our mention from May and the lowest price we could find by $30. For further comparison, we saw an open-box combo for the same price three weeks ago. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- includes two batteries, one charger, and carry bag
- Model: WX958L
It's $145 under list price. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 1/2" driver-drill w/ 2-speeds
- variable speed impact driver
- 6-1/2" circular saw
- recipro saw
- 18V LXT vacuum
- 18V LXT LED flashlight
- two 18V LXT lithium-ion 3Ah Batteries
- charger
- tool bag
- Model: XT614SX1
- UPC: 088381888479
It's $200 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- cordless drill/driver
- cordless impact driver
- cordless reciprocating saw
- cordless circular saw
- cordless grinder
- oscillating multi-tool
- 2 batteries, charger, and kit bag
- Model: DCK661D1M1
- UPC: 885911696432
Apply coupon code "273542" to save. Factoring in the gift card, that's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- Pad your order over $500 to get the $50 gift card. Otherwise you'll get the $25 gift card.
- compact 1/2" drill reciprocating saw
- 1/4" impact driver
- circular saw with 6.5" carbide blade
- LED flashlight & lithium-ion Bluetooth speaker
- cut off grinder, 3/8" right angle driver, & oscillating multi-tool
- 20V ion batteries with fast charger & contractor bag
- Model: DCK940D2
- UPC: 885911451406
It's $300 under list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 20V MAX brushless 1/2" hammer drill/driver
- 20V MAX brushless 1/4" impact driver
- 20V MAX XR brushless 7.5" circular saw
- 20V MAX XR brushless compact reciprocating saw
- 20V MAX XR brushless 3-speed oscillating multi-tool
- 2 20V MAX 2Ah compact lithium ion batteries
- 20V MAX LED work light
- battery charger
- owner's manual
- Model: DCK677D2
Save on a variety of external hard drives and flash drives Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay
- Pictured is the WD My Passport Ultra 2TB External Hard Drive for Mac for $79.99 ($5 low).
- Most items qualify for free shipping.
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
Save on an array of small appliances including coffee makers, air fryers, noodle makers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are sold by HouseholdGear via eBay.
That's at least $2 less than what you'd pay for comparable tarps elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- Available in Beige and Black, in 4- and 6-foot heights, in select lengths from 25- to 50-feet.
- Sold by apluschoice via eBay.
- water-resistant
- 90% visibility blockage
- reinforced binding and grommets
That's $60 less than what Worx charge for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- A 1-year Worx warranty applies.
- two speed operation
- 16:1 mulching ratio
- detachable bag
- Model: WG524
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay
- A battery is not included.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- dual action blades
- 4" grass shear blade & 8" shrubbery blade
- Model: WG801.9
That's $35 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- This certified refurbished item carries a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- re-loadable bit cartridge
- 4V MAX lithium battery
- front-mounted LED
- Model: WX254L.3
That's $82 less than you'd pay for a new one.
Update: It's now $59.99. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- A 3-year Worx warranty is provided.
- includes two 20V MaxLithium batteries, a charger, spool, and safety guard
- Model: WG184
