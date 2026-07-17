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eBay · Expired Aug 1, 2026
$58 $130
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This WorkPro wall mount workbench drops to $57.96 with coupon code "VIPJULYTAKE8", down from the $129.99 list price. That's the best deal we've seen. The foldable steel surface and wall-mount design let it tuck away when not in use, making it suited for smaller garages or workshops. Buy Now at eBay
Features
- 220-lb. capacity
- integrated pegboard
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|$58 (exp 3 wks ago)
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