At Amazon, check out with Subscribe & Save to get this Windex Fast Shine Glass Cleaner 19-oz. 2-Pack for $3.78. It's the best price we could find by $2. The foaming, no-drip formula is designed for streak-free cleaning on windows, mirrors, and countertops. Buy Now at Amazon
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Published 54 min ago
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Popularity: 4/5
Update: The price has changed to $1.13 since this was originally published.
This drain snake cleaner is $1.12, down from $2.08. It works on sinks, showers, and bathtubs to clear hair and debris from clogged pipes. Buy Now at Amazon
- Flexible design fits sinks, showers, and bathtubs
- Removes hair and debris from clogged drains
- Reusable cleaning tool
- Bendable shape reaches through curved pipes
Amazon Haul's Limited-Time Steals page bundles dozens of small household, beauty, and accessory items almost entirely priced between $1 and $2. Shoppers can find jewelry like gold stackable bracelets for $1.53, phone accessories such as a USB-C dust plug for $1.39, and kitchen gadgets like a silicone spatula for $1.32. The sale spans categories from sewing supplies to pet grooming tools, all at similarly low prices. Limit 2 per customer. Buy Now at Amazon
- Jewelry pieces including earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and rings priced around $1.53
- Phone accessories such as cases, screen protectors, and USB-C dust plugs from about $1.15
- Kitchen tools like spatulas, ladles, and vegetable cutters starting near $1.06
- Sewing and craft supplies including needle threaders, embroidery thread, and ribbon under $2
- Small home decor items such as figurines, wall hangers, and storage boxes around $1.30 to $1.63
This eBay clearance outlet includes lots of clothing, shoes, bags, and accessories from Target, all discounted as high as 70%. All items ship for free as well. We've pictured the All in Motion 21L Sporty Backpack for $15 ($20 off). Shop Now at eBay
- Wide mix of categories including toys, home decor, apparel, and small appliances
- Discounts on brand-name items like DREO, JanSport, Cuisinart, and Levoit
- Prices range from under $10 to over $150 depending on item
- Includes clothing, bedding, kitchen gadgets, and outdoor gear
At Amazon Haul, get this Reusable Microfiber Mop Pad 4-Pack for $1.33. It's a great deal for a 4-pack of these mop pads. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this Shoulder Backpack for $2.85. It's a great deal for such a bag. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
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Streak-free glass and mirrors are the main selling point here, and having two 19-oz. bottles on hand means you're not restocking anytime soon. At $3.98, that's exactly half off the $7.98 list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Cleans dirt 2X faster than leading aerosol competitors
- No-drip foaming formula prevents messy streaks
- Lasts 25% longer than leading foaming glass cleaners
- Ideal for windows, mirrors, and sliding glass doors
- Leaves a sparkling streak-free finish
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|52%
|$4
|$4
|Buy Now
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