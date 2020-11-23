New
WD Easystore 5TB External USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive
$90 $180
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
  • data transfer rates up to 5 Gbps
  • Model: WDBAJP0050BBK-WESN
External Hard Drives Western Digital
USB 5TB
