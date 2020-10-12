New
Waste King Legend 1-HP Garbage Disposal
Apply coupon code "PFALL15" to get this deal and save $7 under our April mention. That's a low today by $70. (Most retailers charge at least $119.99.)

Features
  • includes mounting hardware
  • continuous feed
  • 7-amps
  • stainless steel grind components
  • SoundShield insulation
  • Model: L-8000
  • Code "PFALL15"
  • Expires 10/12/2020
eBay 70% $109 (exp 5 mos ago) $102 Buy Now
Amazon   $92 (exp 1 yr ago) -- Check Price