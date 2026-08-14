Sapphire cooling technology is the main differentiator here, keeping skin at a lower temperature during treatment than most at-home IPL devices, which makes it a reasonable option for people with lower pain tolerance who want to reduce hair regrowth without salon visits. At $97 off, that's the best price it's been on Amazon. Buy Now at Amazon
- Visible hair reduction in two weeks
- Painless sapphire ice-cooling technology
- Smart sensor auto-adjusts energy for skin safety
- Full-body treatment in under ten minutes
- Complete all-in-one kit with premium storage
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Expires 8/20/2026
Published 43 min ago
Verified 34 min ago
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Popularity: 2/5
Nordstrom Rack's fragrance selection includes markdowns of up to 78% off across designer names like Marc Jacobs, Versace, Gucci, and Burberry. Shoppers can find a Marc Jacobs Daisy Love Eau So Sweet Eau de Toilette for $39.97, down from $82, alongside gift sets, rollerballs, and travel sizes from brands such as Chloé and Dolce&Gabbana. The mix spans perfume, cologne, and body mists, with prices as low as $12.97 on select minis. Shipping is free over $89, too. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Designer perfume and cologne from brands like Marc Jacobs, Versace, Gucci, and Burberry
- Fragrance gift sets and discovery sets from labels such as Chloé and Dolce&Gabbana
- Roller ball and travel-size options for on-the-go use
- Hair and body mists alongside eau de parfum and eau de toilette formats
- Prices starting under $25 on select fragrances
At Amazon, get the Happy Nuts Comfort Powder Spray for $8.79 when you clip the on-page coupon and check out with Subscribe & Save. It's the best price we could find by $11. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Colgate offers this classroom kit at no cost to educators through the Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program. It includes oral health education materials and product samples for 25 kindergarten or first-grade students. Shop Now at Colgate
La Roche-Posay is offering a free sample of its Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer when you fill out a brief form. The formula is fragrance-free and paraben-free, and includes the brand's Thermal Spring Water from France. Shop Now at La Roche-Posay
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this 300T Thickened Automotive Glass Sunshade for $6.38. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this glass sunshade. It's made from 300T Oxford cloth rather than the older titanium silver coating design, and folds down with a memory steel ring for storage in the included bag. Buy Now at Amazon
This 6-pack of magnetic hooks is priced at $3.43. Each hook holds up to 20 lb. thanks to its neodymium magnet, making it useful for hanging items in kitchens, garages, offices, or on cruise ship cabin walls. Buy Now at Amazon
- Set of 6 magnetic hooks
- Each hook holds up to 20 lb.
- Neodymium magnet construction
- Black finish
- Suited for hanging items in kitchens, garages, offices, and on grills or cruise cabin walls
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|25%
|--
|$279
|Buy Now
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