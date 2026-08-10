This Takamine GLN12E NEX acoustic-electric guitar is $220, down from $460 at Musician's Friend. It's the best price we found by $240. It features a spruce top over okoume back and sides, a shorter 630 mm scale length for lower string tension, and built-in TP-3G electronics with a 3-band EQ and chromatic tuner. This deal ends August 11 at 9:00 AM ET. Buy Now at Musician's Friend
- NEX-shaped body with a shorter 630 mm scale length
- Spruce top with okoume back and sides
- Mahogany neck with a jatoba fingerboard
- Natural satin finish
- TP-3G onboard electronics with 3-band EQ and a built-in chromatic tuner
- 42.8 mm nut width
-
Expires in 10 hr
Published 5 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Shop 12,000 deals from brands like Fender, Gibson, Yamaha, Roland, and more. Shipping is free. We've pictured the Jackson JS Series JS3 RR-B IV Limited-Edition Electric Bass Guitar for $277.99 ($92 low). Shop Now at Guitar Center
This PreSonus AudioBox 96 is $15 off its regular price of $95. It includes over $1,000 worth of bundled recording software, such as Studio One Artist and Ableton Live Lite, along with two Class-A mic preamps for studio-grade recording. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2-channel USB 2.0 audio interface
- 2 Class-A mic preamps and 2 instrument inputs
- Records and plays back up to 24-bit/96 kHz audio
- Includes MIDI input/output
- Bundled with Studio One Artist, Ableton Live Lite, and Studio Magic Plug-In suite
Guitar Center is offering 30% off teenage engineering gear with promo code "TE30", covering samplers, synthesizers, mixers, and the compact Pocket Operator lineup. Shoppers can find entry points like the Pocket Operator PO-12 at $59 alongside higher-end gear such as the OP-XY Portable Synthesizer at $2,299. Open-box units are also available on select models, including the OP-1 field synthesizer and TP-7 audio recorder, for additional savings. Shipping is free. Shop Now at Guitar Center
- Includes samplers, synthesizers, and portable audio recorders
- Pocket Operator series priced from $59 to $99
- OP-XY and OP-1 field portable synthesizers included
- TP-7 ultra-portable audio recorder and TX-6 field mixer included
- Open-box options available on select items
Sweetwater's Live Sound Sale covers PA systems, mixers, wireless microphones, and stage monitors from brands like JBL, QSC, PreSonus, and Lectrosonics. Deals range from budget items like a Samson Q7x microphone at $59.99 up to a Midas Heritage D digital mixer tour pack at $30,999, discounted $7,881 off its regular price. We've pictured the LD Systems Maui 44 G2 Column Speaker Array and Subwoofer System for $2,500 ($500 off). Free shipping and a 2-year warranty are included on qualifying purchases. Shop Now at Sweetwater
- PA systems, speakers, and subwoofers from brands like JBL, QSC, and LD Systems
- Live sound mixers and digital mixing consoles from PreSonus and Yamaha
- Wireless microphone systems and in-ear monitoring from Samson, Xvive, and Lectrosonics
- Stage boxes, power amplifiers, and stage monitors
- Microphones, mic stands, and cables included in the sale
Musician's Friend is discounting demo gear across guitars, drums, keyboards, and studio equipment, with savings reaching up to $750. We've pictured the Epiphone Firebird Electric Guitar for $699 ($100 off). Shipping is free. Shop Now at Musician's Friend
- Demo units across guitars, drums, keyboards, and pro audio gear
- 659 items included in the sale
- Discounts range from $5 to $750 off individual items
- Brands include Gibson, Fender, Martin, Epiphone, PRS, DW, and Yamaha
- Some items offer an additional discount applied in cart
- Monthly financing available on select items
Musician's Friend is discounting nearly 2,000 used instruments and gear pieces, each rated by condition from Good to Excellent. The selection spans electric and acoustic guitars, amps, mixers, microphones, and synthesizers from brands like Fender, Gibson, PRS, and Line 6, with an extra 10% off applied on top of the listed sale prices. Savings vary widely by item, from pedals discounted around $50 to guitars and mixers with over $1,000 off. Shipping will vary by item and location. Shop Now at Musician's Friend
- Nearly 2,000 used items across guitars, amps, mixers, microphones, and synthesizers
- Each item graded by condition, such as Good, Great, or Excellent
- Extra 10% off shown on top of listed sale prices
- Brands include Fender, Gibson, PRS, Taylor, Line 6, and Native Instruments
The RockNRoller R9-BL Mighty Multi-Cart is $199 at Musician's Friend, down from its $299 regular price. Other sellers charge around $80 more. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Musician's Friend
- 500-lb. load capacity with up to 32 cu. ft. of cargo space
- 8 different configurations
- Frame extends from 34" to 52" long
- 6" x 2" front swivel casters and 8" x 3" no-flat rear wheels
- Folds down to a 9.5" height for storage
- Textured powder-coated steel frame weighs 29.4 lb.
This Martin Special D-X2E acoustic-electric guitar is $609.99, down from $759.99 at Musician's Friend. That's a $150 savings. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Musician's Friend
- Dreadnought body style with 14-fret neck join
- Solid spruce top with hand-rubbed finish
- Brazilian rosewood HPL back & sides
- Richlite fingerboard with 20 frets
- Martin E-1 electronics for plugged-in performance
- Chrome closed-gear tuning machines
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Musician's Friend
|52%
|--
|$220
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register