Musician's Friend is discounting nearly 2,000 used instruments and gear pieces, each rated by condition from Good to Excellent. The selection spans electric and acoustic guitars, amps, mixers, microphones, and synthesizers from brands like Fender, Gibson, PRS, and Line 6, with an extra 10% off applied on top of the listed sale prices. Savings vary widely by item, from pedals discounted around $50 to guitars and mixers with over $1,000 off. Shipping will vary by item and location. Shop Now at Musician's Friend