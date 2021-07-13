Tacklife Noise Reduction Safety Ear Muffs for $7
tacklifetools.com · 37 mins ago
Tacklife Noise Reduction Safety Ear Muffs
$7 $14
$5 shipping

Apply coupon code "TK0712AB" to get $2 under our April mention and save $7. Buy Now at tacklifetools.com

Tips
  • Available in 3 colors (Orange pictured).
Features
  • 28dB noise reduction rating (NRR)
  • adjustable padded headband
  • 360° rotatable ear cups
  • Model: HNRE1
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "TK0712AB"
  • Expires 7/21/2021
    Published 37 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Tools & Hardware tacklifetools.com Tacklife
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
tacklifetools.com 70% -- $7 Buy Now
Amazon   $9 (exp 2 mos ago) -- Check Price