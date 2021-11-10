That's $25 less than you'd pay for a similar TCL soundbar elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart
- Dolby Digital
- movies, music, and TV sound modes
- HDMI & optical inputs
- wall mounting kit
- Model: TS6
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's $20 under our last mention, the best we've seen, and a savings of $100 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Bluetooth compatibility
- visual confirmation lights
- single connection to your TV
- dialogue mode
- Model: 845194-1100
It's $272 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1 subwoofer and 2 upfiring channels
- Adaptive sound
- Tap-and-play technology
- Model: HW-Q600A
That's $25 less than Amazon charges and a very low price for a 36" soundbar in general. Buy Now at Monoprice
- 80W RMS power
- two 2" tweeters
- two 2.5" passive bass radiators
- 80Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- Bluetooth
- Model: SB-100
That's the best price it's been and the lowest we could find now by $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- No warranty information is provided.
- HDMI or optical cable connections
- wireless subwoofer
- Spotify Connect, Wi-Fi, or Bluetooth
- X virtual 3D surround sound
- Model: ATS-2090BL
Find the perfect holiday gift or grab that tech item you've been wanting. Shop deals on 4K Smart TVs, robot vacuums, laptops, toys, home goods, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders over $35 get free shipping.
- Select items may be available for in-store pickup only. Availability may vary by ZIP code.
Save on trimmers, grills, lawn mowers, lights, umbrellas, weed killer, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
It's $20 under our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we've seen. It's the best price we could find today by $30. Buy Now at Walmart
- motion-detecting accelerometer
- speech-detecting accelerometer
- built-in microphone
- Model: MV7N2AM/A
That's the best price we've seen and the lowest we could find now by $36. Buy Now at Walmart
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $35 for free shipping.
- voice control
- codecs for DTS Digital Surround, Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Audio
- includes headphones
- Model: 4662RW
Save $501 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4K resolution
- HDR Pro Pack featuring Dolby Vision
- Roku Smart TV platform
- Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant compatibility
- Model: 75S535
- UPC: 846042016155
That is a savings of $120 off the list and a good price for a 40" smart TV. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- Roku Smart TV (with Netflix, Amazon Video, Hulu Plus, more)
- works w/ Alexa & Google Assistant
- 3 HDMI
- Model: 40S325
Although widely price matched, it's $100 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 49.5" 4K 3840x2160 (2160p) resolution UHD LCD display
- HDR Pro Pack featuring Dolby Vision
- Roku Smart TV platform
- Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant compatibility
- 4 HDMI ports; 1 USB port
- Model: 50S535
Save $50 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor
- 6.53” FHD+ NXTVISION display
- 6GB RAM & 64GB storage
- 48MP quad rear camera system
- Model: T770B-2BAZUS31
