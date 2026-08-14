Unlocks your door via 3D face recognition, fingerprint, app, or key, which suits people who want keyless entry without relying on a single method. Apply coupon code "YEHQWENH" for a savings of $85. Buy Now at Amazon
- Hands-free 3D face unlock in under 1 second
- DualPower backup with rechargeable battery and emergency CR123A
- No hub required with direct WiFi connectivity
- Matter support for smart home ecosystem integration
- Tool-free 5-minute deadbolt replacement installation
At Amazon, get this 3K 5MP Window Camera for $28. It's the best deal Amazon has offered for this model. It comes with two mounts, a flat one for first-floor windows and a 20° tilt mount for second-floor installation, so one camera can cover multiple angles without extra hardware. It also includes free 7-day cloud storage alongside local microSD recording. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3K, 5MP resolution with color night vision up to 33 feet
- Includes two mounts, a flat mount and a 20° tilt mount for first- or second-floor windows
- Tool-free, drill-free magnetic installation on glass surfaces
- Dual-band 2.4GHz & 5GHz Wi-Fi connectivity
- AI human and vehicle detection with push notifications
- 24/7 continuous recording w/ free 7-day cloud storage and microSD card support up to 512GB
Today only, this Chamberlain myQ indoor security camera is $9.99, down from $26.33 at Home Depot. We did see it for slightly less in March, but this is still a great deal. It records 1080p video with a 130-degree wide-angle view and sends real-time alerts when it detects movement inside your home. Buy Now at Home Depot
- night vision
- two-way audio
- motion detection
- smartphone control
- 130° wide-angle camera
eBay's eufy Brand Outlet covers a wide range of smart home security gear, from solar-powered outdoor cameras to video doorbells and smart locks, with savings of up to 60% off. Even better, promo code "BRANDS20" takes an extra 20% off select items. (Some exclusions apply.) Refurbs include 1- or 2-year Allstate warranties. Deal ends August 16. Shop Now at eBay
Designed for nightstand use, this safe adds a wireless phone charging pad on top so the unit pulls double duty. Apply coupon code "46E6X7AL" for a savings of $72. Buy Now at Amazon
- LED display
- silent mode
- 3-in-1 wireless charging
- unlock via fingerprint recognition, backlit keypad, or backup keys
- Model: WX-013
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this 300T Thickened Automotive Glass Sunshade for $6.38. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this glass sunshade. It's made from 300T Oxford cloth rather than the older titanium silver coating design, and folds down with a memory steel ring for storage in the included bag. Buy Now at Amazon
This 6-pack of magnetic hooks is priced at $3.43. Each hook holds up to 20 lb. thanks to its neodymium magnet, making it useful for hanging items in kitchens, garages, offices, or on cruise ship cabin walls. Buy Now at Amazon
- Set of 6 magnetic hooks
- Each hook holds up to 20 lb.
- Neodymium magnet construction
- Black finish
- Suited for hanging items in kitchens, garages, offices, and on grills or cruise cabin walls
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|50%
|--
|$85
|Buy Now
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