Amazon offers the Swanson Tool Speed Square Set for $16.50. That's a $4 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes a 7" speed square and a 12" "Big 12" speed square
- Marked with gradations for common, hip, valley, and jack rafters
- Can be used as a saw guide for straight cuts
- Made in the USA, includes a reference blue book
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Published 2 hr ago
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Popularity: 3/5
This Swanson Cross Check Level is $2.39. That's $6 off and the best price we could find. It mounts with screws or adhesive and reads leveling both front-to-back and side-to-side with two bubble vials. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- High-impact composite construction
- 3 pre-rounded holes for mounting or string level use
- Displays front-to-back or side-to-side leveling
- 2 easy-to-read bubble vials
- Compact size fits in a tool pouch
This WORKPRO stair tread template tool is $33.29 at Amazon after the on-page coupon, down from $42.99. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this tool. It adjusts from 10.1" to 56.3" using interchangeable 16", 12", and 8" sliders, and its aluminum alloy construction includes a built-in protractor for angle measurements. Buy Now at Amazon
- Adjustable length range from 10.1" to 56.3"
- Modular design with 16", 12", and 8" sliders
- Constructed from aluminum 6061 alloy
- Triangular support structure for stability during measuring
- Includes integrated protractor with scale markings
At Amazon Haul, get this Firecore 9" Magnetic Torpedo Level for $5.99. It's the best price we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this Stainless Steel Digital Caliper Measuring Tool for $20. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this digital caliper. It's built entirely from stainless steel rather than plastic, with IP54 water and dust resistance, and offers ±0.001" accuracy across its 6" range. It also comes with 3 batteries and a spare battery cover included. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
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|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|26%
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|$17
|Buy Now
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