This 400-sheet pack of Staples college ruled filler paper is $5.49, down from $11.39. The sheets are three-hole punched to fit standard binders and come in a college ruled layout for note-taking and assignments. Spend $35 for free shipping, or choose pickup to avoid the $$9.95 shipping charge. Buy Now at Staples
- 400 sheets per pack
- 8.5" x 11" sheet size
- Three-hole punched for standard binders
- College ruled with 34 lines per page
- 15-lb. paper weight
- White paper color
-
Published 2 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
This 8-pack of Staples No. 2 pencils is $0.65, down from $3.09. Each pencil includes a built-in eraser and a 2.2mm medium lead point for everyday writing. Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more, and pickup is also available. Shop Now at Staples
- 8 pencils per pack
- No. 2 medium lead with a 2.2mm point
- Hexagonal pencil shape
- Built-in eraser for corrections
- ACMI certified non-toxic
- Meets ASTM-D4236 and AP standards
At Staples, this 3-pack of pink wedge erasers is $0.85. That's $3 off. Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more, and pickup is also available. Shop Now at Staples
- Includes three wedge-shaped erasers per pack
- Compact size fits in a pocket, desk drawer, or pencil case
- Soft, flexible material designed to avoid tearing paper
- Bright pink color for easy visibility
- Designed to erase pencil marks cleanly
This 12-pack of uniball Zento Gel Pens is at a good price today at Amazon, selling for just $10.91. You'd pay around $7 at most local stores for a 4-pack, so you're saving around $10 on this box. Shipping is free for Prime members, too. The set includes a quick-drying, smudge-resistant ink designed to prevent bleed-through on everyday paper. Buy Now at Amazon
- 12 retractable gel pens with black ink
- 0.7mm medium point tip
- Quick-drying ink helps prevent smudging
- Soft grip made with 75% recycled material
- No bleed-through on notebooks or planners
- Muted barrel colors
This 24-pack of Highland sticky notes is at its best price on Amazon. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- 24 pads of sticky notes included
- Each note measures 3" x 3"
Amazon offers the Pilot G2 Premium Gel Roller Pen 4-Pack for $4.99. That's $1 less than our mention a week ago and the lowest price we found now, also by a buck. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- refillable
- comfort grip
- fine point 0.7mm
- retractable closure
This 12-count pack of BIC Gelocity Quick Dry gel pens matches its all-time low price at Amazon and is down from $19.99. The ink dries in as little as five seconds and the pens feature a retractable clip design. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- 12-count pack of gel pens
- Medium point, 0.7 mm tip
- Blue quick-dry ink dries in as little as 5 seconds
- Retractable design with a clip
- Full-length grip for comfort
- Item weighs 2.4 oz.
Staples has laptops starting at $249.99, including an Acer Aspire Lite with a year of Microsoft 365 Personal included. Shoppers can also find touchscreen models, Chromebooks, and larger 17.3" laptops across brands like HP, Lenovo, Dell, and ASUS. Prices and discounts vary by model, with several laptops marked down more than 40% off their regular price. We've pictured the ASUS CX14 N4500 14" Chromebook w/ 4GB RAM & 64GB SSD for $269.99 ($330 savings). Orders of $35 or more ship for free. Pickup may also be available Buy Now at Staples
- Laptops from brands like Acer, HP, Lenovo, Dell, and ASUS
- Options with screens ranging from 12.2" to 17.3"
- Configurations spanning 4GB to 16GB of RAM
- Storage options from 64GB up to 512GB
- Includes touchscreen and Chromebook models
- Some models bundle a year of Microsoft 365 Personal
Staples has discounts on tablets from Samsung and Linsay, with savings of up to 41% off regular prices. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ 11" 256GB Android Tablet (pictured) is $329.99 ($50 savings), while several Linsay 10.1" Android tablets bundled with cases, keyboards, or stylus pens start at $114.99. Free delivery is included on qualifying orders. Shop Now at Staples
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ 11" tablet with 256GB storage and WiFi
- Linsay 10.1" tablets with 128GB storage running Android 15
- Several Linsay tablets bundled with cases, keyboards, or stylus pens
- Discounts range from 13% to 41% off regular prices
At $250 off, this model pairs 16GB of RAM with a 512GB SSD and a Core i7-13620H processor, and the 14" Full HD screen keeps the laptop compact. It also includes WiFi 6 for a fast, reliable wireless connection. Buy Now at Staples
- Intel Core i7-13620H processor with base clock of 2.4GHz and max turbo up to 4.9GHz
- 16GB of RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD
- 14" Full HD 1920 x 1080 display
- WiFi 6 wireless connectivity
- 47Wh battery rated for up to 7 hours of runtime
- Runs Windows 11 Home
Get supplies from as low as 25 cents, laptops from $229.99, headphones from $9.99, and more. Get 25% off lunch bags and reusable water bottles when you buy any backpack via promo code "87140". Plus, shop at your local store to get a Sharpie S-Gel Pen 2-Pack for free with any purchase while supplies last. Easy Rewards members get additional discounts. Orders of $35 or more ship for free. Pickup may also be available. Shop Now at Staples
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Staples
|51%
|--
|$5
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register